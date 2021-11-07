Politics
BJP national executive hailed Prime Minister Modi’s policy administration while dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, said Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday that the BJP’s national executive welcomed the central government policy led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Informing reporters of the meeting, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the executive praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effective leadership during the Covid pandemic, 100 crores of vaccination and provided free food grains to 80 crore poor. He said Nadda noted that this is the largest food program in human history.
Pradhan, speaking to the media about the national executive meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), said: “Due to its global presence, today the major countries of the world regard its administrative initiatives as an ideal for fight the pandemic. PM Modi is moving the country forward in these difficult times. ” “More than 100 crore of COVID-19 vaccination has been carried out in the country. More than 30% of the total population has received both doses. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the vaccines manufactured by the ‘India,’ Pradhan added.
The minister said the effects of COVID-19 have surrounded the country for two years, and that every country in the world has been affected by this pandemic. “For this reason, after a long hiatus, after about a year and a half, the BJP national executive meeting took place,” Pradhan said.
The meeting of the BJP National Executive Committee was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and party chairman JP Nadda.
Pradhan said all meeting attendees were digitally recorded. “Around 342 people are attending this meeting today,” he said.
“Two senior party leaders, LK Advani and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, attended the national executive meeting from their respective residences using technology in their respective residences,” he added.
Regarding the growth of BJP in West Bengal, Pradhan citing Nadda said that if one looks at its growth in the state from a political science perspective, there will be very few parallels in Indian political history.
Speaking to the media to brief on the ongoing national executive meeting of the BJP, Pradhan said, “The BJP stands like a rock to support the people of Bengal. Nadda Ji said today that whenever there is an election held in Bengal in the times to come, the BJP will fight to save Bengal in a democratic manner, to restore ideal democracy in Bengal and restore the people’s faith in the Constitution. ”
According to Pradhan, Nadda said that if one examines the share of the BJP’s vote in the 2014 parliamentary elections and the 2016 West Bengal parliamentary elections, and compares them to the Lok Sabha 2019 and 2021 polls, it shows substantial growth in the BJP. in the state.
The BJP’s national executive meeting, which would normally be held once every three months according to the party’s constitution, is being held for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Members of the party’s national office, its national executive members from the national capital and Union ministers will be physically present at the meeting, while key ministers from the states where the party is in power and the national executive members of these States will virtually attend the meeting. .
At the NDMC Convention Center, the venue of the meeting, musicians from across the country played traditional instruments to greet the meeting participants.
Upon entering the hall, Prime Minister Modi met women who, in their traditional Chath attire and singing songs praising the Sun God, performed pujas and rituals.
The chat will be played in many parts of the country, particularly in the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, linked to the elections on November 10.
Posted on: Sunday November 07, 2021 2:13 PM IST
