Labor calls on Boris Johnson to ‘examine his position’ – LabourList





The Andrew Marr Show Labor leader Keir Starmer described the behavior of the Conservative government as “corrupt” in light of the Owen Paterson scandal and others. He said former ministers and MPs should be banned from paid jobs in the council. On the Owen Paterson scandal: Instead of meeting standards, he orders MPs to protect his mate and tear up the whole system. Now it’s corrupted. It is despicable. And it is not a unique piece. This Prime Minister has the form What angers me the most is that the Prime Minister is undermining the reputation of our democracy and our country.

When there was sleaze in the 1990s, John Major rolled up his sleeves, he set up the Nolan Committee on Standards in Public Life. He as PM said I will clear this up. Boris Johnson as Prime Minister leads his troops through the sewers. He’s up to his neck in there.

On whether Labor is calling on Johnson to leave: As the opposition we always want the government to go. In Britain we have high standards, we play by the rules and we have relatively low levels of corruption. It is known the world over, it is to be cherished.

On Claudia Webbe: I’m glad you brought up this example, because no case illustrates the difference in approach better than this case. When Claudia Webbe was indicted, the Labor Party suspended her. When she was subsequently convicted, we did not challenge the conviction, we kicked her out of the Labor Party. We are now saying that she should resign and support a recall petition.

Webbe being one of seven former Labor MPs sentenced to jail over the past ten years: we now have a new program to select future candidates, which I think will be a very, very good program.

On Labor is calling for another investigation into the redecoration of apartment 10: I think it is very important that these be brought to the attention of the authorities and that they examine them.

On whether the Labor Party would abolish the Lords: Well, definitely changing the House of Lords. He added that he had set up a commission to review the constitution. I said we need to change the House of Lords, I stand by it, I asked Gordon Brown to consider exactly what these changes should be.

On the ban of ministers from paid consultancy: I think they should be banned. There is an argument as to how long this should last, some have argued for five years, this is something I think we need to talk about, the exact period You shouldn’t be able to get out of being a minister and right into a sort of council that’s inspired by what you’ve been doing as a minister.

On Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General, currently working for a lobbying firm: It is important to distinguish between the position of those in the House of Commons and those in the House of Lords In the House of Lords, there is a daily allowance but no one receives a salary.

On whether Lord Falconer would be allowed to keep his post if he were a minister in the Labor government: he wouldn’t be allowed to lobby, I wouldn’t have that.

On whether Labor still supports a ban on almost all second MP jobs: in the Labor Party, on consultations and leadership positions, etc., we have been saying for many years that they should go. clear exceptions. He added: The principle is correct. No consultant has held a long-standing position in the Labor Party.

On whether Labor would back the government if it triggered Article 16: I don’t think triggering Article 16 will resolve the dispute over the protocol in Northern Ireland. It is not in the interest of Northern Ireland communities or businesses. What is in their best interest is to solve the problems.

He added: What I’m saying is don’t tear up the protocol. But veterinarian agreement, there are ways forward that would reduce these burdens between GB and NI.

On Brexit, he ruled out joining the EU or renegotiating the deal entirely, but said he would make judicious adjustments.

At the end of the program, actor Brian Cox explained to Starmer why he is no longer a Labor voter. Keir Starmer refuses to re-commit to his leadership pledge to abolish the House of Lords “I said we have to change the House of Lords. I stand by it.”

https://t.co/sqJKwHIL8F #Marr pic.twitter.com/41s1OUD0xC – BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 7, 2021 Brian Cox tells Sir Keir Starmer he won’t be returning to Labor “I totally agree with Keir on so many things, but my country has been translated long enough, time and time again, Scotland has always been sidelined”

https://t.co/WKVTknNgLS #Marr pic.twitter.com/Q2Sn2aKugD – BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 7, 2021 Georges eustice, the Secretary of the Environment, defended the government against corruption charges and said, despite a massive and sudden turnaround, it had a consistent position on the Owen Patterson lobbying scandal. Asked about the story that Tory treasurers who donate $ 3 million to the party seem almost guaranteed a peerage, Eustice defended the status quo and described Tory-turned-peer donors as philanthropists. George Eustice, Secretary of the Environment, defends the 16 Conservative Party treasurers offered by peers over the past 20 years, saying they are “businessmen” and “philanthropists” Each reportedly donated at least $ 3 million to the party

https://t.co/uUk5veLZDp #Marr pic.twitter.com/3VZv0XCptv – BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 7, 2021 Trevor Phillips Sunday Thangam Debbonaire, the leader of the shadow Labor Party in the House of Commons, said Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg should consider their positions. She also said the government should bring forward a motion to withdraw the MPs’ standards review motion passed last week before the end of Tuesday. On the Owen Paterson scandal: “[Jacob Rees-Mogg] literally poses the case. If he had wanted to reform calls any part of the normalization process, at any point in the past few years, he could have brought this to Parliament and he did not.

When asked if Rees-Mogg should resign: “It’s up to others to say, but I have to say it’s been an amazing week for Jacob, as he was trying to make it look like he didn’t. had no control over when motions were brought to the House. when he could have done so at any time, given that he did not seem to have taken note of what I said very clearly, as others did in the debate, to knowing it was an amalgam of two questions, and he gets up the next morning and says it’s unfortunate, considering he’s always left us in a state of chaos. The amended motion is still valid.

On what Rees-Mogg should do now: “He really needs to stand up and make a motion to quash this motion, which I think needs to happen before the end of Tuesday.”

On a peerage for Paterson: “The government itself, and I think Jacob should tell the prime minister, needs to make it clear that Owen Paterson will not be recommended for a peerage, and we need to support the standards committee report. “

Pressed to know if Rees-Mogg should resign: “If I was him, I would consider my job. That’s what I think he should do today… I think his position is untenable, yes.

On the process of investigating MPs’ standards: “The standards committee examines the evidence, it takes other evidence if necessary, it can ask the standards commissioner to go back and in this case it considered that the evidence was overwhelming. So there is already, in effect, an appeal process.

On the possibility of Paterson being recommended for a peerage: “I hope the Prime Minister sees the meaning and excludes this. We called him and said he shouldn’t be recommended for a peerage. “

On what the government should do: “It should happen ASAP. It is not too late for the Prime Minister to do so today. He could rule it out now … If he wants the bad media coverage to stop, he can do it now.

She added: “They could also do what Keir Starmer would do, which is to establish an anti-sleaze and anti-corruption unit with real teeth and real powers.”

At Claudia Webbe MP: “As soon as Claudia was charged, we suspended her from the Labor Party. As soon as she was sentenced, we kicked her out. We have called on her to resign and if she does not, we will support a recall petition.

On the government’s reputation: “ We are lawmakers, we should not be offenders. We should abide by the standards system and I’m afraid to say it I think the public knows how to judge… Their reputation is frankly in tatters and I hope Boris Johnson will also consider his position this weekend and take the measures necessary to repair reputation. “

Asked why Labor is behind in the polls: “Let’s not forget that we suffered the worst defeat in 2019 that we have suffered in many years… Keir Starmer, in particular, is showing the public that there really is an alternative to a man like Boris Johnson. who thinks he’s above the law and Keir Starmer who literally applied the law. I think people can really see this contrast.

She added: “We are now passing this milestone, we came out of our conference very strong with bold policies, especially on things like climate change… The public is certainly starting to see Keir Starmer as the prime minister that I know he is. ‘it would be. “ Phantom Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire says government reputation has remained “in tatters” and calls on Boris Johnson to consider his position To follow #Philips live: https://t.co/I6NQtGbQLE pic.twitter.com/BceqF7Ro3A – Trevor Phillips Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) November 7, 2021 Cabinet Minister Georges eustice described the dispute over Owen Paterson, in which the government sought to overhaul the MP’s standards control system while defending the Tory MP, like a Westminster storm in a cup of tea. George Eustice Says He Disagrees With ‘Sordid’ Accusations Against The Conservative Party And Describes The Controversy Over MP Owen Paterson As A ‘Westminster Storm In A Cup Of Tea’ To follow #Philips live: https://t.co/I6NQtGtrDc pic.twitter.com/yDMgUYw8yB – Trevor Phillips Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) November 7, 2021

