Wow … Jokpro backs Jokowi-Prabowo for the 2024 presidential election





The Jokowi-Prabowo (Jokpro) 2024 community increasingly supports President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election. This seriousness emerges from the statement of support held by Jokpro 2024 in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Saturday (6/11/2021). Also Read: Allegedly Playing PCR Business, These 2 Ministers Are Safe In Jokowi’s Hands Jokpro 2024 Regional NTT President Yohanes Kornelius Talan fully supports Jokowi having another chance to lead Indonesia with Prabowo Subianto. “We, the regional administrator Jokpro of NTT province, support the pairs Jokowi and Prabowo in the presidential election of 2024,” Yohanes said. He hopes God will bless Jokowi and Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election. He also believed that Indonesia would be more secure, peaceful and prosperous under the leadership of Jokowi and Prabowo. “I hope God will bless Jokowi and Prabowo to return to the presidency in 2024,” Yohanes said. Yohanes also expressed his pride in having a president like Jokowi. This is because the residents of NTT come to feel that they are part of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia under the leadership of Jokowi. “We are very proud to have a president named Jokowi,” Yohanes said. Also Read: Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo Asks For Help, What’s Up? For information, the Jokpro 2024 community brings together supporters of the Jokowi-Prabowo couple in the 2024 presidential election. Previously, Jokpro had held statements in several areas, such as DKI Jakarta and West Java.

See the source of the article on GenPI Disclaimer: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and GenPI. Questions related to the writing, photos, graphics, videos and all content of the article are the responsibility of GenPI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wartaekonomi.co.id/read372688/waduh-jokpro-dukung-jokowi-prabowo-untuk-pilpres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

