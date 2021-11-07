Eye On State Polls, BJP Holds Key Meeting; PM Modi, Amit Shah attend





BJP National Executive Meeting: PM Modi and Amit Shah attend the meeting. Strong points The meeting will bring together 124 national executive members

Several chief ministers are expected to join the meeting virtually

Assembly elections to be held early next year in five states New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader JP Nadda attend the party’s national executive meeting, the first since the start of the pandemic. The discussion is expected to focus on electoral strategy in five states that will vote next year. PM Modi is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the meeting, which is attended by 124 members of the national executive. Several chief ministers and members from different states joined virtually. “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 protocols, all State Presidents, State Secretaries General (organization) and National Executive Members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually from their respective state offices,” said the BJP in a communication to all. its state units. Speaking at the meeting, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, highlighted the efforts of the BJP government during the pandemic. “With a pandemic comes economic devastation and famine, but strong decisions have been taken by the prime minister at the right time,” he said. He stressed that the economy was getting back on track due to the timely decisions of Prime Minister Modi. Detailing the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic, he said 30% of Indians are fully vaccinated and the country has hit 100 crore for vaccines. “We had the biggest food program in human history,” he added. Indirect voting gives Lok Sabha three seats and 29 assembly seats in 13 states, and one Union territory can weigh on the minds of the party leadership. The Congress which won the Lok Sabha ballot and three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh – a state run by the BJP – has raised concerns among the party’s ranks. The party, however, did well in the northeast, winning all nine seats and Madhya Pradesh. At the venue of the national executive meeting, the party will organize exhibitions on the government’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” programs and pro-poor measures such as providing free grain to the poor and the Covid vaccination exercise. , the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The party will also highlight its efforts to help people during the pandemic. Assembly elections will take place early next year in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held at the end of 2022. With the exception of Punjab, the BJP is in power in all of these states.

