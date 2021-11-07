Boris Johnson “to lead troops through sewers” over Owen Paterson controversy





Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is leading his troops through the sewers after the Owen Paterson controversy. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister attempted to get a vote in the House of Commons to change the way MPs are disciplined in a bid to block the suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson. There was a backlash from opposition parties to the calls, leading to a turnaround and Mr Paterson’s resignation as MP for North Shropshire. The opposition leader in Westminster said the actions taken this week show Boris Johnson is unable to clean up sleazy Tory and corruption in politics. “Corrupt, despicable and not unique” Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Sir Keir said: Instead of upholding the standards he has ordered his MPs to protect his mate and tear apart the whole system which is corrupt, it is despicable and it is not not punctual. When there was misery in the mid-90s, John Major rolled up his sleeves and he set up the Nolan Committee on the standards of public life. It was the Prime Minister who said I will clarify that. Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister who leads his troops through the sewers up to their necks. I don’t think anyone can seriously say that this Prime Minister is the man to clean up politics and have the highest standards in public life because he is in the sewers with his troops. The PM has “a rule for him and his friends” Sir Keir added that the Owen Paterson controversy also shows that the Prime Minister has always had a rule for him and his friends all his life. He added: There is a whiff that the PM would like the review and standards to be weakened because they are watching it too closely. If this is a unique case, you can see it in a special way. But he is a prime minister with so many examples of him ignoring the discoveries and the feeling that he has had all his life that there is one rule for him and his friends and another rule for everyone is still there, but at the top of government. Calls for ministers to consider positions On the show, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice also said calls to change disciplinary processes at Westminster and the subsequent turnaround would have come from Jacob Rees-Mogg, House of Commons Leader Boris Johnson, the chief whip and other advisers. . Shadow Commons chief Thangam Debbonaire also said Mr Rees-Moggs’ position is now untenable and if she finds herself in that situation she will now consider her position. She added: I hope Boris Johnson will also consider his position this weekend and take the steps he needs to repair the reputation that has been damaged by politics. ‘They were wrong’: Scottish curator says Owen Paterson should have ‘faced the music’

