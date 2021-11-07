Management salutes PM Modi and lists initiatives for farmers and Sikhs

BJP Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday morning launched the party’s first national executive meeting since the pandemic, praising Narendra Modi’s government for “its measures to combat the coronavirus”; see the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a rationale for the CAA and list the government’s “achievements” in reaching out to farmers and the Sikh community.

“The population of all of Europe is 75 crores. However, to ensure that the pandemic does not lead to famine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to deliver five kg of grain to 80 crore citizens from May 2020 to November 2021, ”said Minister of Education Union, Dharmendra Pradhan, according to Nadda. in camera introductory session. “For this reason, the economy has started to recover. Businesses have grown, as evidenced by high GST collections. Schools and colleges have started to open. It is because of this initiative. The national executive thanked him for that.

Claiming that the coronavirus situation was unprecedented, and that the demand for oxygen in a particular week soared to 9,000 metric tons, Nadda told delegates that every effort by rail, road and air has been made to send l oxygen, medicines and PPE kits to people. He also commended the government for administering over 100 crore doses of the vaccine.

The BJP’s first national executive meeting after the pandemic was held in mixed mode – with 125 delegates attending the NDMC Convention Center in the nation’s capital and state delegates, including chief ministers, present online – began at 10 hours.

The total number of members of the party’s national executive is around 346, of which 342 have attended virtually or in person, with the party introducing a system of digital signatures.

While Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was supposed to attend the meeting virtually, he chose to arrive at the scene to attend the meeting, which was held months before the UP elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attended virtually, Pradhan said.

Nadda also told the meeting that while some criticized the Citizenship (Amendment) Law, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was proof that the law was needed to protect minorities in neighboring states. He praised Prime Minister and Home Secretary Shah for the repeal of Article 370, which once granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, saying the onus to revoke the temporary measure rests with all governments. He said the result was “progress”: “Tourism and investment have increased there. “

Nadda also touched on the issue of farmers – farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western UP have been protesting Central agricultural laws for about a year – and the Sikh community, ahead of elections. in the Punjab.

“Many say a lot of things. According to the facts, in 2014, there were only 23,000 crore of agricultural expenditure allocated in the budget. In the last budget, the expenditure amount increased to Rs. 1,23,000 crore, ”Pradhan said, quoting Nadda. “The MSP for paddy, rice, etc. has increased. “

“Many programs have been launched for Dalits, arrears and Adivasis,” Pradhan said, noting that Nadda had specifically mentioned some initiatives for the Sikh minority community.

“For Sikhs, there were four key initiatives that Nadda ji mentioned. Sikh gurudwaras and social organizations previously did not have the FCRA grant facility. It was simplified by the Modi government. Langar (community meals) was previously subject to GST; now it is free of GST. Spending Rs. 120 crore, the Kartarpur Corridor has been put in place. The establishment of an ITS on the riots of 1984 and the acceleration of the justice process have also been made, ”Pradhan said.

Nadda told delegates that although the party’s spread to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana is a challenge – although, he added, the party is now resuming in Telangana – Assam and Tripura have been resounding successes.

He said that although the party has grown rapidly in Bengal, it has “lost 53 activists” in the process and will strive to “democratically rid Bengal of the chaotic elements”.

Nadda also paved the way for the party’s organizational expansion: 10 40,000 voting booth committees by December 25, 2021, a similar number of page committees – corresponding to each page of the electoral registers – by 6 April 2022, the party’s founding day. , and providing an institutional mechanism to play Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to each stand-level committee.