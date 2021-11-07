Connect with us

Politics

Management salutes PM Modi and lists initiatives for farmers and Sikhs

Published

50 seconds ago

on

By

 


BJP Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday morning launched the party’s first national executive meeting since the pandemic, praising Narendra Modi’s government for “its measures to combat the coronavirus”; see the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a rationale for the CAA and list the government’s “achievements” in reaching out to farmers and the Sikh community.

“The population of all of Europe is 75 crores. However, to ensure that the pandemic does not lead to famine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to deliver five kg of grain to 80 crore citizens from May 2020 to November 2021, ”said Minister of Education Union, Dharmendra Pradhan, according to Nadda. in camera introductory session. “For this reason, the economy has started to recover. Businesses have grown, as evidenced by high GST collections. Schools and colleges have started to open. It is because of this initiative. The national executive thanked him for that.

Claiming that the coronavirus situation was unprecedented, and that the demand for oxygen in a particular week soared to 9,000 metric tons, Nadda told delegates that every effort by rail, road and air has been made to send l oxygen, medicines and PPE kits to people. He also commended the government for administering over 100 crore doses of the vaccine.

The BJP’s first national executive meeting after the pandemic was held in mixed mode – with 125 delegates attending the NDMC Convention Center in the nation’s capital and state delegates, including chief ministers, present online – began at 10 hours.

The total number of members of the party’s national executive is around 346, of which 342 have attended virtually or in person, with the party introducing a system of digital signatures.

While Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was supposed to attend the meeting virtually, he chose to arrive at the scene to attend the meeting, which was held months before the UP elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attended virtually, Pradhan said.

Nadda also told the meeting that while some criticized the Citizenship (Amendment) Law, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was proof that the law was needed to protect minorities in neighboring states. He praised Prime Minister and Home Secretary Shah for the repeal of Article 370, which once granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, saying the onus to revoke the temporary measure rests with all governments. He said the result was “progress”: “Tourism and investment have increased there. “

Nadda also touched on the issue of farmers – farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western UP have been protesting Central agricultural laws for about a year – and the Sikh community, ahead of elections. in the Punjab.

“Many say a lot of things. According to the facts, in 2014, there were only 23,000 crore of agricultural expenditure allocated in the budget. In the last budget, the expenditure amount increased to Rs. 1,23,000 crore, ”Pradhan said, quoting Nadda. “The MSP for paddy, rice, etc. has increased. “

“Many programs have been launched for Dalits, arrears and Adivasis,” Pradhan said, noting that Nadda had specifically mentioned some initiatives for the Sikh minority community.

“For Sikhs, there were four key initiatives that Nadda ji mentioned. Sikh gurudwaras and social organizations previously did not have the FCRA grant facility. It was simplified by the Modi government. Langar (community meals) was previously subject to GST; now it is free of GST. Spending Rs. 120 crore, the Kartarpur Corridor has been put in place. The establishment of an ITS on the riots of 1984 and the acceleration of the justice process have also been made, ”Pradhan said.

Nadda told delegates that although the party’s spread to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana is a challenge – although, he added, the party is now resuming in Telangana – Assam and Tripura have been resounding successes.

He said that although the party has grown rapidly in Bengal, it has “lost 53 activists” in the process and will strive to “democratically rid Bengal of the chaotic elements”.

Nadda also paved the way for the party’s organizational expansion: 10 40,000 voting booth committees by December 25, 2021, a similar number of page committees – corresponding to each page of the electoral registers – by 6 April 2022, the party’s founding day. , and providing an institutional mechanism to play Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to each stand-level committee.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-bjp-national-executive-nadda-says-modi-succeeded-in-combating-coronavirus-lists-initiatives-for-farmers-sikhs/400069

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: