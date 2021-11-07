Narendra Modi’s approval rating highest among 13 world leaders, 7 leaders of which Biden and Trudeau have negative ratings





On November 6, Morning Consult Political Intelligence, a US-based data intelligence firm, reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi approval The rating is the highest among the leaders of 13 countries. Approval of the world leader: among all adults https://t.co/dQsNxodoxB Terms: 70%

Lpez Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 58%

Merkel: 54%

Morrison: 47%

Biden: 44%

Trudeau: 43%

Person: 42%

Moon: 41%

Johnson: 40%

Snack: 37%

Macron: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35% * Updated 11/04/21 pic.twitter.com/zqOTc7m1xQ Morning consultation (@MorningConsult) November 6, 2021 Data shows that the Prime Minister of India remained the most popular world leader for most of the months from January 2020 to November 2021. PM Modi’s current approval rating is 70 and the net approval rating is 46 . Notes from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. morning consultation For a short time during the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the net approval rating declined, but it quickly returned to its old position. At present, only Mexican President Lopez Obrador’s approval rating comes close to that of Prime Minister Modi. The approval rating of the US president has fallen sharply since taking office, and currently it is -4. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has a net approval rating of 15. Notes from Joe Biden, President of the United States. Source: Morningconsult Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s net approval rating is -8, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an approval rating of -8. Out of 13 executives, only six have a net approval rating greater than zero. The leaders come from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, UK and states -United. Assessments by Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. Source: Morningconsult According to data released by Morning Consult, PM Modi achieved 70% approval and 24% disapproval in the first week of November. On the other hand, US President Biden’s approval stood at 44% and his disapproval 48%, pushing his net approval rating to negative. In recent months, the Biden administration has faced strong criticism for several reasons, including the abandonment of Afghanistan followed by the capture of the country by the Taliban. Net score of 13 executives. Source: Morningconsult Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has the lowest net approval rating of -23. His approval rate is 35% and his disapproval rate is 59%. Another leader who struggles to please the people of the country is Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Snchez, who has a net approval rating of -20. Interestingly, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating is also below zero at -19. According to Morning Consult, they conduct more than 11,000 daily executive approval interviews. They also daily poll 4,000 registered voters in the United States for the approval rating of the American president. Daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error between +/- 1 and 3%.

