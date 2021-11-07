Profile: Xi Jinping, the figure leading the CCP on a new journey

On the global stage, Xi has been at the forefront of China’s efforts to engage and contribute to the global community

Prior to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi had visited 69 countries on 41 visits and became the first Chinese head of state to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to Xi, although spending so much time traveling abroad can be considered a luxury, he considers it “beneficial.”

Xi’s schedule when visiting overseas is usually very busy and can last well after midnight. He even missed his birthday once while visiting abroad.

Altay Atli, an academic in Istanbul, Turkey, highlighted a shift in China’s participation in international affairs, whether economic or diplomatic, under Xi’s leadership, and that the world is witnessing the emergence of a great power of global influence.

In 2013, Xi brought up the idea of ​​”building a community with a shared future for humanity.”

Describing the details of his vision, Xi proposed that the international community should promote partnership, security, growth, the interaction between civilizations and the development of healthy ecosystems, citing the saying: “The interests that must be taken into account should be the interests of all of the evenings.

Based on this concept, Xi proposed a new approach to international relations based on mutually beneficial cooperation and the principle of mutual growth through discussion and collaboration in global governance.

“What kind of international order and system of governance is best suited to the world and best suited to the people of all countries? This is something that all countries should decide through consultation, not one or more people. several countries, ”he said.

The same principle is also evident in the context of great power relations, such as that advocated by Xi, which is characterized by overall stability and balanced development. On several occasions, Xi has stressed that if countries maintain communication and treat each other sincerely, the “Thucydides trap” can be avoided.

That year, Xi first called on the world to come together to build a community of destiny for mankind, he also proposed the “Belt and Road” initiative.

As of August 2021, some 172 countries and international organizations had signed more than 200 cooperation documents with China in this framework. Globally, Belt and Road Initiative projects could help lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million people out of poverty, according to a World Bank report. moderate poverty.

However, global development must not come at the expense of the environment, and in 2020 Xi made a clear commitment by announcing to the world that China will peak in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and the carbon neutrality by 2060.

“The world must thank China for its contribution to the response to climate change,” said former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

As the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, Xi called for global solidarity and cooperation. On his instructions, China has provided anti-virus equipment to more than 150 countries and 14 international organizations, and sent 37 medical teams to 34 countries.

Xi has pledged to make China’s COVID-19 vaccine a global public good and pledged that China will provide the world with 2 billion doses of vaccine this year.

Over the past 100 years, the world’s most populous country has had an almost incredible journey, from a country mired in poverty to a country with basic needs met, to reach the conditions that are quite prosperous today. . Xi sees this achievement as a contribution to humanity.

Describing his impression of Xi, the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces called him an “experienced captain” whose contributions, such as the defense of multilateralism, the the Belt and Road initiative, and the idea of ​​a community with a shared future for humanity, is an important contribution.