Boris Johnson is putting Tories through ‘filth sewer’, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson is in the sewers with his troops because of the sleazy Tory, Keir Starmer said. The Labor leader said the PM was the last person they could count on to help clean up politics after Johnson tried to undo the entire MPs disciplinary process to protect disgraced former minister Owen Paterson . Starmer said: Instead of meeting the standards, he ordered his MPs to protect his mate and tear up the whole system that is corrupt, it is despicable and it is not punctual. Appearing on the BBC, Andrew Marr Show Starmer said he was angry that the reputation of the country and democracy was being trampled on by the Prime Minister. He continued: When there were sleazy people in the mid-’90s, John Major rolled up his sleeves and set up the Nolan Committee on Standards in Public Life. Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister who leads his troops through the sewers up to their necks. I don’t think you or anyone else can say without laughing that this prime minister is the man to clean up politics and have the highest standards in public life because he’s down the drain with his troops. Starmer did not suggest Johnson resign after phantom Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said the position of Toryy Commons leader Jacob Rees-Moggs had become untenable and Johnson should consider his position . But Starmer added: There is a whiff the PM would like the review and standards to be weakened because they are watching it too closely. He’s a prime minister with so many examples of him ignoring conclusions and the feeling he’s had his whole life that there is one rule for him and his friends and another rule for everyone is still there , but at the top of the government. Tory Cabinet Minister George Eustice has called the Owen Paterson affair a teacup storm despite polls showing the Tories’ lead over Labor has fallen to a point since Owen Paterson’s resignation. Eustice admitted that the government erred in trying to have Paterson’s violation of lobbying rules re-examined by a new Conservative-majority committee that would also review the Commons’ entire standards regime. When asked if he is okay with the government getting into trouble because of his sleazy character and allegations, the Environment Secretary said: What we have seen is a Westminster storm in a cup of tea. “ He added: Yes, we made a mistake in advancing this like we did, so we pulled it out. But the general principle, that you should have due process and a right of appeal in these kinds of situations, I don’t think anyone doubts. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

