BJP National Executive | Resolution praises Modis’ leadership, accuses opposition of opportunism

With assembly elections in five states in the lead, the BJP leadership on Sunday called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to propose the political resolution at its national executive meeting in New Delhi with ministers in chief of the other three states.

The resolution praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modis and accused the opposition of opportunism and a state of mind of extreme hatred.

Asked about the decision to choose Mr Adityanath to propose the resolution, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman retorted, why not, while praising his work as chief minister and noting that he leads the largest state in India.

The resolution asserted that the BJP is poised to achieve a great victory in all four states due to the development work of its governments and its organizational strength.

Much of the resolution was devoted to praising Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ leadership on a range of issues from the COVID-19 vaccination program to her stance on climate change with Ms Sitharaman saying her government has reinstated the confidence in governance in India and builds the country’s image. abroad.

India has played an active role in the field of foreign policy and made sure that it is heard, she told reporters.

The resolution says India is setting new standards for success globally under Mr Modi, but the opposition is acting only out of extreme hatred, alleging it was busy derailing the COVID vaccination program – 19 doing everything possible, conspiring and spreading disinformation.

The opposition parties practiced an opportunist policy. They never hit the road during the pandemic and limited themselves to Twitter to spread suspicion, she said during the resolution briefing.

The resolution also attacked the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for sponsored violence against BJP workers in the state and pledged to ensure justice through legal means.

He said the BJP had performed admirably in assembly polls in five states, Bihar, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal, as well as numerous polls and local elections. , claiming that this showed that governments and party-led bodies had met people’s expectations.

When asked if there was any reference to the recent by-election results, which were mixed for the party, Ms Sitharaman said there had been no specific discussion about them.

When asked about the farmers ‘protests, Ms. Sitharaman said the government has made it clear time and again its willingness to speak to the farmers’ unions and asked them to list their grievances on the three laws.

Farmers’ unions demanded that the government repeal the laws.

The resolution also states that a chapter on security, peace and development opened in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that 2,081 people lost their lives in terrorist incidents between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA led by Congress was in power, while 239 citizens lost their lives. between 2014-21. He also mentioned the development initiatives in the union territory and the conduct of surveys of local authorities.

He also praised the Modi government for establishing corruption-free governance with an emphasis on digitization and transparency.

As some farmers’ unions continue to speak out against three farm laws, the BJP has highlighted government programs for their well-being.

He also praised the central government for lowering excise duties on gasoline and diesel and BJP exemptions in many states for lowering VAT on them in order to provide relief to consumers.