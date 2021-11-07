Leaders greet Xi’s opening speech at 4th CIIE (V)





Jean-Christophe Pointeau, President of Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group China The resilience and stability of the Chinese market economy gives us more confidence. Rooted in the Chinese market, Pfizer will consistently bring more innovative medical solutions to the Chinese people, and will not change this approach. In the opening speech, President Xi Jinping stressed the need to strengthen win-win cooperation, turn the Chinese market into a global market, and work together to promote the world’s common development. The CIIE, to be held as scheduled, reflects the fact that by upholding the beliefs of openness, collaboration, solidarity and win-win cooperation, China has the firm resolve to constantly expand openness comprehensively. , and has a sincere desire to share opportunities with the world and promote global economic recovery. The speech sends a clear message to the world that China’s focus on building a new high-level open economic system will not change, and its determination to promote liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment will not change. . The door to opening up China will only open more and more and never close! This year marks the 20th anniversary of China’s accession to the WTO. China’s business environment will continue to be optimized. For many foreign-invested companies, including Pfizer, it also lays a solid foundation for building confidence in long-term operations in China and determination to actively integrate into China’s economic development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202111/07/WS61870445a310cdd39bc73c7d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

