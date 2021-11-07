Saturday Night Live rolled out a new Donald Trump, and fans got strong reactions





Saturday Night Live released a new Donald Trump print last night. New actor James Austin Johnson replaced mainstay Alec Baldwin, who had wanted to quit the role for some time, and took his version in a very different direction. Rather than Baldwin’s exaggerated and gasping caricature, Johnson gave us a much more realistic version of the former president with a voice that was almost creepy in his precision at times. The immediate response on Twitter was overwhelmingly positive, with some even praising the impression of being the best in the history of the series.

If you haven’t seen the print yet, it’s definitely worth it. It happened during SNL’s cold opening last night. The setup was a segment of Judge Jeanine that started with Aaron Rodgers, who was played by Pete Davidson. He then included the impressions of newly elected Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a random worried parent who wants to ban classic books and, of course, Donald Trump. You can consult the sketch below …

It’s a little disconcerting to see someone other than Alec Baldwin as the former president, but once you’ve gotten over the initial shock it’s hard not to be impressed by how much Johnson has succeeded. His vocal inflections are perfect and the way he jumps from subject to subject is also very good. I went from skeptical to really satisfied in about 30 seconds, and it seems like most fans who have watched the show feel the same. Here is a fairly classic tweet …

It has a lot to do with what you are looking for in a print. We’ll see how this take evolves over the next few segments, but it’s very important to note that James Austin Johnson is clearly not trying to make Alec Baldwin do Donald Trump. His version leans more towards accuracy and is less caricatured. In some ways it seems less petty, but I think it’s important to note that he still seems less fortunate than Darrell Hammond’s take in the mid-’90s and early ’00s which I think has played a little more awkward. All three are really very strong in their ways; so it makes sense that people react to different responses.

There have been plenty of other overwhelmingly positive comments on social media, with many noting that they took it twice after hearing the voice because it was so scary of what former President Trump actually looks like. Here is an example…

Trump's voice is so precise it makes me tense

The exact frequency with which we’ll have Johnson’s take on the character is unknown. It’s still unclear what role in politics and popular culture Donald Trump might play in the future, and it’s unclear how many Saturday Night Live will choose to talk about it. Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression has been an almost weekly mainstay for years, but that was while he was in public office or right after. Still, everyone can take comfort in knowing that when Saturday Night Live needs a Donald Trump print, they have a great one to give, or as one Twitter user put it, a “cutie print.” breath “…

The newest SNL cast member doing Trump is insanely good.

You can watch Saturday Night Live on Saturday nights at 11:30 am ET on NBC. SNL’s next hosts include Jonathan Majors and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. You’ll need to log in to see if Johnson’s Trump will make an appearance in either of these episodes.

