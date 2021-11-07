Erick Thohir in Qatar, defense industry investment institutions ready to cooperate with RI





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Qatar’s largest investment agency, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has expressed interest in investing in Indonesia. This was revealed by the working visit of the Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir in Qatar, Sunday November 7, 2021. During the visit, Erick Thohir met Sheikh Faishal Bin Thani Al Thani, Head of Asia-Pacific and Africa Investments of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). To Erick, QIA, which also owns shares in Paris Saint Germain Football Club (PSG), expressed interest in investing as he was impressed with Indonesia’s potential and business development. It is especially the potential in the fields of tourism, energy, and others. “I am grateful WL The meeting resulted in a number of important points, including the interest of the QIA (Qatar Investment Authority) in investing in tourism, energy and others, “Erick said in a written statement. According to Erick, Qatar is very impressed with the development that Indonesia has continued to lead in recent years under the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). With the potential of resources, both natural and human, that Indonesia possesses, investors believe in investing. This conviction is the proof that this nation has all the preconditions to continue to grow both in terms of quality and quantity of the economy. “This shows how great Indonesia’s potential is in the eyes of the world. Of course, business cooperation is based on the principle of mutual trust and respect. Of course, the main principle of cooperation is that it does not ‘is not only calculated on the financial side, but also its impact on human development, “he explained. Defense industry cooperation A number of ministers accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the Dubai Expo 2020. One of them was SOE Minister Erick Thohir. During his visit to Qatar, Erick also took the time to meet the Qatari Minister of Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah. This meeting continued the initial meeting which was knitted by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. “Meeting with the Minister of Defense of Qatar, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, as to follow cooperation between Pindad and Barzan Holding Qatar, which was forged by the Indonesian Minister of Defense, Mr Prabowo, ”said Erick. continue reading The meeting of the two ministers resulted in a joint commitment to advancing the Indonesian defense industry. WLAt this meeting, Barzan expressed his commitment to cooperate with Pindad to advance the Indonesian defense industry. Barzan said this collaboration will not only be a business, but will also include technology transfer and human resource development from Pindad so that they can compete in the global value chain, Erick said. The visit to Qatar was a continuation of Erick’s safari to a number of countries. Previously, Erick accompanied the president to the G20 forum in Rome. This was followed by a meeting in Glasgow, Scotland to attend COP26. The visit continued to the United Arab Emirates to attend a bilateral meeting between Indonesia and the Kingdom of the United Arab Emirates.

