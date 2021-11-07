‘SNL’ opening features a new face as Donald Trump





From a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to Super Mario, Saturday Night Live condensed a week of controversial topics into its opening skit, bringing the impression of a new Donald Trump actor.

From a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to Super Mario, Saturday Night Live condensed a week of controversial topics into its opening skit, bringing the impression of a new Donald Trump actor.

The NBC variety show opened Saturday’s episode with Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson, in a parody interview on Fox News about not getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Our first guest is an American brave enough to stand up and say, ‘Fuck you, science, I know Joe Rogan! “” said Jeanine Pirro of Cecily Strong, introducing Rodgers.

Strong Pirro continues, “You are not vaccinated. So what? Who cares? It’s your body, your choice. And please never use this quote for other matters.

“Exactly, Jeanine, it’s my body and my Covid. I could give it to whoever I want, but all of a sudden the waking crowd comes after me, ”Davidson’s Rodgers said.

Then Strong’s Pirro points out that he said he didn’t get the shot because it would make him sterile.

“In the end, my record is still 7-1. Meaning of the eight people I infected, seven are fine, ”Davidson’s Rodgers replied.

The interview then centers on Strong’s Pirro interviewing Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, played by Alex Moffat, about his election run earlier this week.

“My victory in Virginia proves that people care deeply about education,” said Youngkin of Moffat.

When asked who gave him most of his votes, he replied, “People who didn’t go to college.

Strong’s Pirro then asks Moffat’s Youngkin if he knows what critical theory is, to which he replies, “It’s simple. That’s what got me elected, ”and adds that it’s not important.

Moffat’s Youngkin then hosted the leader of his parenting task force – Helen Stevens, played by Heidi Gardner – to share her take on what books should be banned in schools.

“When my son brought home a copy of ‘Beloved’ by Toni Morrison, I put down my copy of ‘Fifty Shades’ and said,’ No, a woman? Named Toni? Not in my “Merica”.

Gardner’s Stevens said she and a group of other parents have come together and created a list of books that shouldn’t be taught in schools. “Holes” sounded too sexual; the “pride” in “Pride and Prejudice” has been taken over by “the gays”; and “The Great Gatsby” has “too much jazz”.

“’Moby Dick’. Now this one’s a toss-up. The title is dirty; I love that the whale is white, ”said Stevens of Gardner.

Moffat’s Youngkin expressed his gratitude for the parents who got him elected without the help of former GOP President Donald Trump.

Moments later, the screen splits and Moffat’s Youngkin is shown next to James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump.

“I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and especially myself for this great victory in Virginia. Glad we did it together, ”Johnson said.

Moffat’s Youngkin distances himself from the former president’s impressionist by saying, “Oh, you can take me off the split screen.”

“No no No. We did this together, Glenn.… I really want you to stay,” Johnson said. “It’s great to be, frankly, winning again.”

Then Johnson’s impression of Trump twists into a rant about “Star Wars,” “Dune,” lasers and swords, and “Game of Thrones.”

“Wow, you are awesome, how do you keep all of this in your brain?” Strong Pirro asked.

“Well, I had my ears sealed so nothing would go in or out,” Johnson replied from Johnson.

Then Johnson’s Trump pursues another inconsistent rant about Chris Pratt, Super Mario, “Eternals” and Santa Claus.

The show then kicked off with the traditional “Live from New York… It’s Saturday Night!” Sign. “

The-CNN-Wire ™ & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/tv/2021/11/snl-features-va-gov-elect-glenn-youngkin-impression/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos