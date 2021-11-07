SNL launches new Trump, takes Aaron Rodgers vaccine stance cold





Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers on his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine during its last cold open, which also featured the start of a new approach from former President Donald Trump.

The skit show began by asking Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro to interview Pete Davidson’s Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers quarterback contracted COVID-19 and was found to be unvaccinated. On the show, Davidson’s Rodgers complained of being attacked by the “waking crowd” just like the real Rodgers did and insisted he didn’t lie about getting it. ‘a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I never lied,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I got all my teammates together, pulled all of their faces three inches away from my wet mouth and said, ‘Trust me I’m more or less immune. Come on team!’

Davidson’s Rodgers also proclaimed that it was “my body and my COVID” and that he could “give it to whomever I want”, adding: “At the end of the day, my record is still 7-1, which means of the eight people that I ‘I’ve been infected, seven is fine.’

Later in the sketch, SNL brought out former President Donald Trump, this time played by James Austin Johnson. Johnson, a new cast member who was hailed for his impressions of Trump before joining SNL, also played President Biden this season. The sketch described Trump’s attempts to take credit for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s recent victory in the race for governor of Virginia, even as Youngkin tried to distance himself from the former president and even withdraw from a screenshot shared with him.

“I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin, and especially myself, on a tremendous victory in Virginia,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s Trump essentially took over Pirro’s show to feature a series of random shots on a variety of topics, from Star Wars to Marvel’s Eternals and even cast Chris Pratt as Mario. Check out the new version of Trump in the full sketch below.

