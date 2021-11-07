The shadow of corruption wears out Boris Johnson | International

Boris Johnson boarded a private jet last Tuesday to leave the Glasgow climate change summit and fly to London. I was in a hurry to go to the Garrick Club, a room for men Gentlemen only, where he had arranged for dinner with his former companions of the The telegraph of the day, the media arm of the Conservative Party. Among them, Charles Moore, the former editor of the newspaper. Between the paintings of a spectacular gallery and the precious woods of the dining room, Moore and the rest of the Eurosceptics black leg The heads of the group warmed the Prime Minister to support their plot. They managed to get him to give the green light to the parliamentary amendment which, the next day, seeks to save the neck of Congressman Owen Paterson. The House of Commons Ethical Standards Committee sentenced him to a month’s suspension from his job and compensation for outrageous behavior that had dishonored the institution. Paterson has earned more than half a million euros from promoting the interests of two companies, Randox Laboratories and Lynn Food, in Parliament, to which he provided paid advice. Paterson’s wife Rose committed suicide last June at the age of 63. Her husband publicly blamed the death on the two-year-long investigation and refused until the last minute to admit any blame.

The Johnson administration forced its Tory MPs to back an amendment that, on the pretext of overhauling the ethics review system of parliamentarians, suspended Paterson’s conviction. The text went ahead, but with a slim majority of 18 votes (the conservatives have 80 more seats than the opposition). Over fifty tories They decided to abstain or oppose a decision that fundamentally changed the rules of the game on the fly to protect one of their own. The opposition bloc’s boycott of the move put Downing Street on the ropes. Hours later, the reform proposal was decoupled from Paterson’s particular case. The deputy was abandoned to his fate, who tendered his resignation to escape the cruel world of politics.

The way they handled this whole thing has been shameful and incorrect, unworthy of any government. And he had, in addition, to throw garbage to the reputation of Parliament, accused this Saturday viscerally Johnson, who was the conservative Prime Minister John Major, on the BBC. They tried on several occasions to circumvent parliamentary control, and the speaker [presidente de la Cmara de los Comunes] He has expressed his frustration several times before, and with good reason. But they have also behaved badly on other occasions that perhaps serve to assert that this government is politically corrupt, he accused.

The seasoned politician makes no secret of his animosity and contempt for Johnson, but his moral authority and his own political history make his critiques exceptionally relevant. It was Major who promoted, in the 90s, the independent system of ethical control of parliamentarians, after the famous scandal cash for questions (money in exchange for questions), when it was revealed that Tory MPs had charged up to 2,000 pounds sterling (around 2,335 euros) for each question, in the name of defending private interests, that they introduced in the control session. Several of these questions, on behalf of Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, owner of Harrods department store.

Johnson ended a week that began with a promise to save the planet at the start of COP26, in Glasgow desperate to save his own government’s reputation. The press, friend and foe, flooded their covers with the rescued expression of the past tory sleaze. Something like corruption, filth, or conservative scoundrel. When I see the reputation of our democracy and our government damaged, I am of course extremely irritated, Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor opposition, told the BBC on Sunday. Johnson is forcing his troops through all sewers, he added.

The opposition forced an emergency debate on the Paterson case. It is a parliamentary mechanism for dealing with urgent matters in the House, and its celebration, which must be requested by a Member, depends on the discretion of the speaker. Three hours of discussion in Westminster, which will not only serve to fuel the public’s indignation at this latest scandal. The refusal of Downing Street to declare in the Register of Parliamentary Interests the Prime Minister’s week of vacation in the luxurious villa in Marbella of his friend Zac Goldsmith is also to be noted; the ongoing investigation into the large sums spent by the Johnson couple to redecorate their private Downing Street apartment; or the last exclusive published this Sunday by the Sunday opening hours: the grant of knighthood (Sir) and a seat in the House of Lords for all millionaires willing to donate just over three and a half million euros to the Conservative Party.

The latest survey published by the institute Opinium Research for the newspaper The observer, right after the Paterson scandal, he notes that the Conservative Party lost as much as three percentage points of support, while Labor regained one. The competition between the two will now register a technical tie (37% against 36%), after several months of a comfortable conservative advantage and weak opposition.

It’s still too early to tell if what happened this week was another Westminster Storm in a Glass of Water as defined by UK Environment Secretary George Eustice or when Johnson started to lose popularity among his own people. , and in which conservative deputies began to discover that the emperor is naked. The management of Paterson case, both in the government and in the leadership of the conservative group in parliament, showed a lack of connection with street sentiment, as many parliamentarians were able to verify in the protest letters they received from voters in their respective constituencies.

