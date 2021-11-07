PM Modi Exceeds Global Approval Rating Again, BJP Leaders Congratulate | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again surpassed the global approval rating and became the most popular leader with a 70% approval rating among 13 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden. This is the third time this year that Prime Minister Modi has obtained the highest approval rating in polls conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence. While the latest approval rating was updated in the first week of November, also in September, PM Modi had a 70% approval rating, the highest among 13 world leaders. “Honorable PM Shri @NarendraModi ji tops the rankings for world leaders’ approvals and becomes the most admired world leader with 70% approval rating. Indians are proud to have him as Pradhan Sevak,” tweeted Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. . “His vision, decisive leadership and global stature have been continuously recognized around the world,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted. 70% approval rating in Global Leader Approval Tracker places PM arenarendramodi Ji topped the list of the world’s most beloved and popular leaders.

A people's favorite due to inclusive development policies and strong leadership during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/61eqYCPHQ7 – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 7, 2021 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "A 70% approval rating in the Global Leader Approval Tracker places PM @narendramodi Ji at the top of the list of the world's most beloved and popular leaders. A people's favorite because of inclusive development policies and strong leadership during the pandemic. "

Bolsonaro: 35% * Updated 11/04/21 pic.twitter.com/zqOTc7m1xQ – Morning consultation (@MorningConsult) November 6, 2021 Narendra Modi (India): 70% Lpez Obrador (Mexico): 66% Mario Draghi (Italy): 58% Angela Merkel (Germany): 54% Scott Morrison (Australia): 47% Joe Biden (United States): 44% Justin Trudeau (Canada): 43% Fumio Kishida (Japan): 42% Moon Jae-In (South Korea): 41% Boris Johnson (UK): 40% Pedro Snchez (Spain): 37% Emmanuel Macron (France): 36% Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil): 35% While PM Modi’s approval rating remained the same between September and November, Biden’s approval rating dropped by a few points, which has now removed him from the list of the top 5 world leaders according to the tracker. by Morning Consult. According to trackers, PM Modi’s disapproval rate as of November 2 was 24%. Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating peaked at 84% in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India. The Morning Consult calculates the approval and disapproval rating based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error between +/- 1 and 3%. Online interviews of approximately 2,126 adults were sampled for data on India. Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval rating of government leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom United and the United States. Based on their feedback, they update the tracker weekly, providing “real-time insight into changing political dynamics across the world.” “The approval scores are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and sample sizes vary by country,” he said.

