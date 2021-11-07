Visit Makassar, Minister of Youth and Sports talks on the grand design of national sports





MAKASSAR – Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia ( RI Minister of Youth and Sports ), Zainudin Amali went to Makassar today. The Minister of Youth and Sports referred to the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON) before the Acting Governor of South Sulawasi, the Head of the South Sulawesi Disspora and the Sports Teacher of Makassar City. In this meeting, he conveyed the vision and mission as instructed President Joko Widodo which is stated in Presidential Decree number 86 of 2021. According to him, the current measure that must be taken is to review the total related to national sports. This step is embodied in the National Sports Grand Design (DBON). "President Jokowi has asked us for a total sports-related overhaul. After that, we conducted discussions to produce this DBON, "he told dozens of sports activists on Sunday (07/11/2021). Also Read: Marcus / Kevin Wins 2021 Hylo Open After Winning Civil War The Minister of Youth and Sports said there are several steps to take to advance national sports. First, to improve the sports culture in the community, thanks to the talent, to the young seeds of the community. "Let's develop the sport within the community, because there is a lot of talent, healthy young seeds. And everything is listed in DBON," he added. Also, what needs to be done is synergy between all parties, such as central, regional government, Disspora, KONI and Sports (Cabor). This synergy must be a priority in the creation of sporting achievements. "Until now, we have our own work center, our own workspace, our own sports, that's what we have changed, we must favor synergy in order to be able to create achievements," he said. declared. Next, Menpora Amali pointed out that sports science has an important role in creating sporting achievements in the country. Thus, the main goal of achieving achievements in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the future can be achieved. "It is not an easy task. The participation of ISORI here is necessary. We encourage the science of sport to create achievements. The support of the local government is also very important in this regard," said Menpora Amali.

