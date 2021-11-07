Donald Trump shadow hangs over Rick Scott in Meet the Press interview





U.S. Senator Rick Scott left the Fox News Channel bubble on Sunday, appearing on Meet the Press after a strong week of election results for Republicans in Virginia and New Jersey.

However, interviewer Chuck Todd focused much of the interview on former President Donald Trump, including how Trump’s endorsements complicate Scott’s efforts with the National Republican Senate Committee in 2022. Scott also been forced to say that Biden was in fact the rightfully elected President of the United States, a position that does not match that of Trump, who continues to claim that the election was somehow stolen.

Todd noted that Republicans outperformed electorally in gubernatorial races in Virginia, where Glenn Youngkin won, and New Jersey, where Jack Ciattarellicam came close to winning. Both candidates have kept Trump at bay.

Asked about it, Scott deviated, suggesting that there is a way for candidates to win without kissing Trump.

“We would like Donald Trump’s approval. If you’re a Republican, you want his approval. But you’re going to win on the questions, ”Scott said.

The “Democratic obsession with Donald Trump is going to be good for Republicans next year,” Scott predicted.

That didn’t close the line of questions, however.

Asked about Trump playing in Senate races, endorsing primary candidates such as Herschel Walker in Georgia, Scott said Republicans “should let voters decide” and “issues” matter most.

“You would be foolish not to want and accept Donald Trump’s approval,” Scott added, “but you’re going to win not just because someone approves you.”

Pressed on the issue of Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, whom Trump opposes this cycle, Scott said the NRSC does support her, including financially in Primary.

“Absolutely. We support all of our incumbents,” Scott said.

Ultimately, however, the balance Scott faces between running an operation to take over the Senate and appeasing the former president and his base was most clearly illustrated when Scott was confronted with an NBC poll that found only 22% of Republicans believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. .

“I can tell you that Joe Biden is the president. We went through the constitutional process, you know. He was elected, ”said Scott, who was among the senators who questioned the certification and legitimacy of voters in one or more states last January.

“I believe a lot of people have buyer’s remorse,” Scott said.

He continued to dance around the question of why people think the election was not legitimate: “I think you should ask them. But I think Joe Biden was elected president.

“You can go ask all these questions about why people think the way they do,” Scott added, confronted with a quote from Trump last month that Election Day 2020 was the real “insurgency” and that January 6 was a simple “Demonstration.”

Scott was equally opaque when asked why Trump had yet to concede the election.

“I think you should ask President Trump,” he proposed, before noting again that Biden is “a duly elected president” and “the Constitution has been followed.”

“I hope Democrats focus on Trump all the time,” Scott said towards the end of the segment. “I’m focused on how we’ll win in 2022 and I know exactly how to win. Do what I did in my three races and focus on the problems.

Scott presented Trump with an award months ago, an award invented by the NRSC to honor the former president. But ironically, it’s Trump who continues to give Scott headaches, as that segment kept coming back to the former president.

