The Continental Affairs Council said that only a pragmatic and constructive dialogue can create favorable conditions for the resumption of relations By Chung Li-hua and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff editor

The four-day Chinese Communist Party (CPC) plenum that kicks off today is expected to pave the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping () to extend his term in the National Congress next year for an unprecedented third term, said the Continental Affairs Council (MAC). in a report recapitulating statements that could allude to the political orientation of the party. From today to Thursday, more than 370 members of the 19th CPC Central Committee are due to converge on Beijing for its sixth plenary session, during which major political decisions are usually made in closed-door meetings. The council submitted a report to the Legislative Yuans internal administration committee on Friday last week. Photo: AFP In the report, Minister MAC Chiu Tai-san () pointed to Xi’s recent statements that could provide insight into the CCP’s policy in the coming years if Xi manages to maintain power. Chiu is scheduled to attend a committee meeting at the Legislature today. Xi, in his July 1 CCP centenary speech, called on the Chinese not to back down from the struggle for the next 100 years, after extolling what he called the virtues of the one-party regime, said the board. Meanwhile, the CCP leaders have presented themselves as China’s best asset in foreign relations in these unstable times, he said. Disputes with the United States over the origins of SARS-CoV-2, Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights and other issues come to a head, even as the two governments manage to maintain communication on issues of mutual importance, such as trade, climate change, Afghanistan and North Korea, he added. This comes against the backdrop of greater international concern about the situation between the two sides of the Strait, officials from the United States, Japan, the EU, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Australia and South Korea voicing concerns, he said. Multilateral organizations such as the G7, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and NATO have also directly addressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added. The CCP has continued to strengthen its diplomatic and trade ties with other countries to expand its global influence and sow division between the United States and its allies, the council said, citing Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, vaccine diplomacy and its candidacy for the Global and Progressive Accord. for the Trans-Pacific Partnership. It uses UN Resolution 2758 and its one-China principle to confuse people on cross-strait issues and limit the scope of Taiwan’s international participation, the council added. Regarding cross-strait relations, Xi made it clear that he prioritizes solving the Taiwan problem, as in his speech on July 1 and in remarks commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution on October 9, he said. indicated the advice. Xi said full homeland reunification is the CCP’s historic mandate, he added. He also reiterated the idea of ​​peaceful reunification under one country, two systems, as well as cross-strait development based on the one-China principle and the so-called 1992 consensus, he added. . Xi also vowed to smash Taiwan’s attempts at formal independence, while calling on others not to underestimate the Chinese strong determination, steadfast will and formidable ability to defend national sovereignty, the council said. As a responsible regional actor, Taiwan will continue to pay close attention to the direction of the CCP’s policy, the council said, calling on Beijing to abandon its political framework and coercive behavior towards Taiwan. Only pragmatic and constructive dialogue can create conditions favorable to the resumption of relations after the COVID-19 pandemic in the pursuit of positive development across the Strait, the council said.

