Tory corruption scandal sinks Boris Johnson





Update Sunday November 7, 2021 –

16:16 His protégé Owen Paterson received up to three times his salary of 95,000 euros per year from private companies in exchange for political favors. Boris Johnson, on his return from Glasgow. HENRY NICHOLLS REUTERS

Cop26 The “green hypocrisy”: at the Climate Summit in a private jet

The “green hypocrisy”: at the Climate Summit in a private jet Health UK is already considering recovering Covid restrictions for winter The corruption scandal in the tories who forced the resignation of Representative Owen Paterson led to a further dramatic fall in the popularity of Boris Johnson, true to his reputation as a bipolar leader. 50% of Britons disapprove of the management of first, against 30% who approve, according to an Opinium poll The observer. Keir Starmer’s Labor Party is one point behind the Conservative Party (36% to 37%). The BBC opposition leader condemns Johnson’s conduct as “corrupt and demeaning” for trying to protect the MP who was one of his biggest allies in the Brexit campaign. Johnson collaborators downplayed the scandal as “a storm in a teacup”, but the first faces a real provisional in the debate scheduled for Monday in Westminster. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle pledged he would do all he could “to protect the integrity of Parliament.” Johnson initially endorsed his “protégé” Owen Paterson, although he was forced to withdraw his support in the face of revelations he had received from private companies – to do so. lobby and in exchange for political favors- up to three times your salary of 95,000 euros per year. Until last Friday, according to The Guardian, Paterson received 9,300 euros per month from the company Randox, which benefited from a contract from the British government. of 560 million euros for Covid tests. The Labor Party called for the resignation of the leader of the tories in Westminster, Jacob Rees-Mogg, for his role in the scandal, as well as the opening of an investigation into the contracts awarded during the pandemic and alleged links with parliamentarians. “I am completely innocent and I did not break the rules,” said Owen Paterson, 65, as he stepped down as an MP and said goodbye to the “cruel world of politics.” The parliamentarian Tory faces a suspension of at least thirty days for violating the regulations of the halls when you receive large sums of money from private companies. The Paterson scandal just broke after the return of Boris Johnson (by private plane) from the opening of the Glasgow Cop26. With little time to capitalize on the momentum given at the top, Johnson found himself caught in the tangle of political slippages in the hands of its more or less direct employees. Paterson’s resignation and the bizarre role of first when I first came to his defense, scroll to the climatic top of the covers and it even threatens to undermine Johnson’s final push into negotiations for a final deal in Glasgow. Even within the Conservative Party, critical voices against its leader are resounding once again. The EX first John Major called “disgraceful and mistaken” the attitude of the Johnson government to a scandal “which also threatens to ruin the reputation of Parliament”. Major took the opportunity to call his government’s repeated threats to abandon Ireland’s protocol “ridiculous” just as an attempt is made. build an international consensus around the climate. According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2021/11/07/6187e99cfdddff90758b4578.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos