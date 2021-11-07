Politics
After Merkel, the men at the head of the EU
November 7, 2021
With the departure of the German Chancellor, only three of the 27 EU leaders are women. Parity is far from guaranteed within the European institutions, deplores this left-wing Spanish digital newspaper.
After 16 years at the helm of Germany, Angela Merkel bade farewell to her colleagues on the European Council at the 107th and last European summit she attended, which took place in Brussels on October 21 and 22. Between praise, gifts and a big ovation, a group photo immortalized this moment. We can see that the one who was at the head of Europe for almost two decades has moved to second place.
A few months earlier, her auxiliary in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen, had found herself in a situation that was going to hit the headlines and arouse indignation in the media around the world: the Sofagate. At an official meeting in Ankara, she observed that there were only two chairs in the room. One was for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and European Council President Charles Michel took the other naturally, relegating a bewildered Von der Leyen to the background on the couch. I cannot find any justification for this treatment in the European treaties, she said following an apology citing protocol issues presented by the European Council. So I have to conclude that it happened because I am a woman.
The masculine imprint remains very present in the substance and the form of European politics. It is true that since 2019, women have been at the head of the major institutions represented by the European Commission and the European Central Bank for the first time. Simone Veil led the way in 1979 by becoming the first woman President of the European Parliament.
But the glass ceiling remains more than present on the second front line. It is common to see the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, the Head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Snchez, or the President of the European Council Charles Michel surrounded by male advisers or men of confidence. The main spokespersons or chiefs of staff for Borrell and Michel are all men. Parity is fairly well respected in the teams, but women are often entrusted with the roles of assistants or managers.
[…]
Maria G. Zornoza
