Big step – GulfToday





Imran Khan

The Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf is keeping the promises Imran Khan made during his election campaign. It is good to see that Imran Khan follows his speech, ordering the relevant ministries to appoint facilitator agents from Grand-19 to deal with the affairs of Pakistanis overseas (“Imran orders to appoint facilitator agents in 39 ministries for overseas Pakistanis, ”November 5, Gulf Today website).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the appointment of facilitator officers in 39 federal ministries to provide better services to Pakistanis overseas.

According to the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU), officers will not be below grade 19.

Relevant ministries have been invited to notify the appointment of facilitators, PMDU added.

The prime minister also ordered the establishment of special sections and offices in 34 sub-departments of 13 ministries for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

Federal departments have been tasked with sharing information regarding this initiative with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Development and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for dissemination to the Pakistani diaspora. According to government records, over nine million overseas Pakistanis regularly support their country with huge remittances.

And after the last general election, Imran Khan became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Pakistanis overseas have made a record sending huge remittances because they trust Imran Khan that he is an honest man and that he will put Pakistan on the path to prosperity. I would like to appreciate Imran Khan’s sincere approach to facilitate Pakistan overseas through various initiatives.

The Roshan Digital Account for Overseas Pakistanis is one of the major facilities that Imran Khan’s government has promised for Overseas Pakistan.

Through the Roshan Digital account, Pakistanis overseas will be able to benefit from many facilities offered by the Pakistani government with ease of documentation in the country.

Being an overseas Pakistani, I would like to reiterate another promise that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made with overseas Pakistanis that he will ensure that overseas Pakistanis have the right to voting for the next general election, Pakistanis overseas are still anxiously awaiting the promise to be kept soon.

Hammad SagarBy email

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/opinion/2021/11/07/great-step The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos