Rewriting History in China | Financial Time
The Chinese Communist Party is preparing to do something it has only done three times in its existence when it meets on Monday for the sixth and penultimate plenum of its quinquennium, and it echoes a dark time of the country’s past.
The only item announced on the four-day event’s agenda is a resolution on “the significant achievements and historical experiences of the 100-year party struggle” – a step that had previously only been undertaken by Deng. Xiaoping in 1981 and Mao Zedong in 1945. The first “historic resolution” condemned those who held divergent views to Mao, paving the way for him to become the sole leader.
This week’s vote will pass, paving the way for current President Xi Jinping to secure an unprecedented third term at the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress next year. China is currently experiencing a new revolution in control.
It’s a week of birthdays, including the end of World War I and the fall of the Berlin Wall. These two elements resonate with Germany, which is considering her future Merkel post.
It is a reminder to all of us, however, why we need to be aware of where we have come from as well as look forward to events.
Companies
Among the results of this week, two British supermarket chains. First, we have Marks and Spencer, which is halfway through its latest and most ambitious turnaround effort. Profit increases at M&S have hardly been commonplace over the past three decades, so even an acknowledgment in August that annual earnings would be at the top of expectations was enough to trigger a rally in stocks. They have now doubled from the depths of the pandemic last year.
Investors will be looking this week for evidence that the changes she puts in place are delivering lasting results. Industry-wide concerns such as supply chain cost pressures – this article on this topic by Tim Harford is very good by the way – and the prospect of a deterioration in household finances will also be in the center of attention. Analysts currently expect revenue of around £ 5bn for the six months to September, with operating profit of £ 350m.
Getting out of the lockdown was key for Associated British Foods. In the last full year before the pandemic, two-thirds of ABF’s annual operating profit came from apparel, in the form of discount fashion retailer Primark.
By September, analysts expect it to be comfortably less than half of the group’s total after closures forced its 380 stores across Europe and the United States to close for long periods. . But the stores were trading heavily when they were open, and investors will want to be reassured, it still is.
Another earnings announcement to watch for on Friday is from Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, particularly after Pfizer last week raised its revenue forecast for its Covid-19 vaccine to $ 36 billion in a earnings release. bullish.
Investors want AstraZeneca to clarify if it even plans to sell its Covid vaccine after the pandemic ends – the jab has yet to receive approval in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, the United States.
But AstraZeneca is making money with its other products – particularly cancer treatments – and analysts expect sales and earnings per share to increase from the third quarter of last year.
Economic data
This week’s economic calendar features data on US and Chinese inflation, Japan has GDP figures, as does the UK – where quarterly and monthly figures are expected to paint conflicting pictures of the coronavirus recovery – Germany’s trade figures and Zew survey, Australian employment figures and another series of speeches from central bankers.
Main economic and corporate reports
Here’s a more comprehensive list of what to expect in terms of corporate reports and economic data this week.
On Monday
Japan, current account and trade balance
Switzerland, monthly unemployment data
Results: Henkel T3, Pay Pal T3, SoftBank T2
Tuesday
France, monthly trade balance figures
Germany, trade balance data and Zew economic climate survey
Mexico, consumer price index data
Khaki commercial update
UK and British Retail Consortium Monthly Retail Sales Report
United States, producer price index statistics
Results: Associated British foods FY, I’ve had H1, Bayer T3, Coinbase T3, Direct line T3, Media set T3, Munich Re T3, Nissan H1, Porsche T3, Salvatore Ferragamo T3, Swiss life T3
Wednesday
China, monthly inflation data
Germany, CPI figures
Italy, industrial production data
Russia, Q3 GDP data
United States, monthly CPI and weekly unemployment figures
Results: ABN Amro T3, Adidas T3, Ahold Delhaize T3, Alcon T3, Allianz T3, Continental T3, Agricultural credit T3, EDF T3, Aeon T3, Halford FY, Infineon Technologies FY, Marks and Spencer H1, NTT H1, Walt disney EF
Thursday
EU, Monthly Economic Bulletin of the European Central Bank
Taylor wimpey commercial update
United Kingdom, monthly and Q3 GDP estimate, trade balance, industrial production and services index
Results: Aegon T3, ArcelorMittal T3, Aviva T3, Bechtle T3, Geox T3, Mazda T2, Pirelli T3, Qinetiq H1, Qualcomm T3, RWE T3, Siemens FY, Singapore Airlines H1, Suzuki T2, Tencent T3, Uber Technologies T3, Zurich T3
Friday
EU, industrial production data
India, monthly CPI figures
Japan, monthly PPI data
Results: AstraZeneca T3, Burberry T2, Deutsche Telekom T3, Lenovo T2, Mizuho Financial Group T2, Rakuten T3, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group T2, Toshiba T2, Xero T2
Global events
Finally, here’s a look at other events and milestones this week.
On Monday
Communist Party of China Central Committee Meets in Beijing to Set China’s Agenda at Sixth Plenum
EU Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee, European Parliament hears testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen
Start of Global Entrepreneurship Week, an annual celebration of start-ups
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Summit opens. Although officially hosted by New Zealand, the gathering will be held entirely online
US to reopen airports to vaccinated passengers from China, India, UK and many other European countries
Tuesday
Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Ecofin Council of EU Economy and Finance Ministers meets in Brussels
The 41st session of the General Assembly of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) opens in Paris
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Nepal, first round of legislative elections
United States, hearing opens in Los Angeles for guardianship of singer Britney Spears
The London Jazz Festival begins
Saturday
UK, Lord Mayor’s Parade in the City of London, commemorating the right granted to the citizens of the Square Mile by King John to elect a leader.
Sunday
Bulgaria, parliamentary elections
Italy, Tennis Professionals Association finals start in Turin
United Kingdom, Remembrance Sunday commemorations at the Cenotaph in central London
