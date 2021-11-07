Boris Johnson’s government is mired in corruption scandals, but do the British care?

Boris Johnson’s government on Sunday morning denied new corruption charges in the second scandal to hit the Conservative Party in less than a week. But how much is too much for the British public?

British voters woke up on Sunday morning to new corruption charges against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, as a newspaper probe revealed Conservative Party donors were offered seats in the House of Lords.

The Sunday Times reported that 15 of 16 Tory treasurers over the past two decades had donated more than $ 3 million to the party and were subsequently offered a seat in the upper house of parliament.

In response, the government has denied the corruption allegations for the second time in less than a week in what has been called a sordid scandal involving former Tory MP for North Shropshire Owen Paterson.

Last week, the government’s watchdog, the Parliamentary Standards Commission, discovered that Paterson had repeatedly lobbied the government and officials on behalf of two companies he worked for as a consultant for a fee. 100,000 per year.

Although paid advice is allowed under government rules, the report found that Paterson’s actions on behalf of the two companies in parliament amounted to a paid plea, with one of the companies, Randox, winning a Covid testing contract from the government worth 133 million.

The official report recommended that Paterson be suspended from Parliament for 30 days as a sanction, but in a highly unusual move, his fellow Conservative MPs refused the measure.

Instead, they staged a vote to completely overturn the process of regulating parliamentary standards, which a majority of MPs voted in favor. The vote also vetoed the suspension of Paterson before a new procedure was put in place, for which the MP told the BBC he was grateful to the PM.

The vote in parliament sparked an uproar in political and media circles, with the popular tabloid The Daily Mail publishing a headline saying MPs were sleazy again, and opposition party leader Keir Starmer publicly accusing Tories of corruption in a Guardian article. .

Then in a surprise U-turn a day later, the decision was overturned and Paterson was forced to resign. This could be due to another form of external pressure that has changed the minds of politicians, Professor Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, told FRANCE 24.

MPs were saying I’m contacted by constituents and they’re really mad about it, says Ford. We know the public in Britain really dislikes the sleazy and corrupt politicians.

Former North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson attending a conference in 2017 JUSTIN TALLIS, AFP

Political chaos

Since coming to power in 2019, Boris Johnson and his government have been hit with a string of scandals that could have turned voters against him, but none appear to have caused irreparable damage so far.

This is due to the public’s desire to give the government the benefit of the doubt, Ford says. Accusations of mismanagement of the health crisis – which has left the UK with one of the highest Covid tolls in Europe with 142,000 Covid deaths so far – could be blamed on exceptional circumstances. Ford adds that a successful vaccine rollout has really bailed out the government in terms of public opinion.

Even Johnson’s verbal blunders, including saying that in October 2020 he would rather let the bodies pile up in the thousands rather than have another lockdown, could be attributed to the fact that he was exhausted, he was exasperated, he was frustrated, said Ford. People will identify with that.

Other scandals such as the violation of Covid rules by government ministers and the damning revelations by former adviser Dominic Cummings have also not dealt a serious blow to the prime minister’s reputation. Part of that is because they happen so frequently, Ford says.

Jumping from crisis to crisis means that every time a scandal that could influence public opinion occurs, something else happens within days that takes the whole conversation to a different space. We cannot keep talking about the same problem long enough to understand it.

Sleaze leaves a stain

However, it could also add to a cumulative effect that leads voters to lose confidence in a party over time. While individual sleazy scandals are unlikely to have a significant impact on the electorate, Ford says there may be a cumulative effect of scandal, upon scandal, upon scandal. It sidesteps the attention problem because it is gradually seeping into public consciousness.

This is territory the Prime Minister and his government could now stray into. Recent inquiries into his finances have included reports that Tory donors helped Johnson pay for an apartment renovation costing up to 200,000 – including the infamous 840-per-roll gold wallpaper chosen by his wife Carrie Johnson.

On November 5, the Prime Minister was again denounced before the Parliamentary Standards Committee for refusing to disclose the cost of the summer vacation he and his family took in a Spanish villa owned by the family of conservative peer Zach Goldsmith . Then last week his government appeared to excuse the AMP for profiting from the lobbying and attempting to dismantle the parliamentary standards committee in the process.

New corruption allegations on Sunday morning won’t help his case, and once the electorate perceives a government – or a politician – to be shady, the damage can be significant. The public may be able to excuse incompetence, but corruption is a more difficult charge to forgive, especially when the accused refuse to apologize.

In the Patersons case, he maintained in his resignation statement that he was completely innocent of any wrongdoing, despite being found guilty.

Johnson may have more leeway: he’s, as Ford puts it, the kind of politician who breaks the rules, so voters take into account a certain level of bad behavior. It makes it harder to maintain that sort of thing – it’s not like anyone who voted for Johnson in 2019 would be shocked and dismayed to find out he’s a little shady.

But Johnson’s luck is unlikely to last forever. Following this morning’s revelations, the prime minister’s personal approval rating fell to an all-time low, according to an opinion poll for the Observer newspaper. Meanwhile, the Conservatives’ lead over Labor has fallen to just one percentage point.

The UK does not have to hold another general election until 2024, but evidence of the seriousness of these latest scandals could emerge in local and by-elections before then. If the Conservatives start losing secure seats, that could be a sign that voters have had enough.

It’s impossible to predict exactly when public opinion may turn against a ruling party, but, says Ford, repeated sordid scandals like this will certainly hasten that point, at the very least.