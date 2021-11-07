Wamenparekraf Angela Tanoesoedibjo passed out at the opening of the Solo Soldier cultural attraction





Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Wamenparekraf) Angela Tanoesoedibjo passed out while attending the opening ceremony of the Solo Soldier cultural attraction, at the Solo Palace on Saturday, November 6, 2021. In a video that has gone viral, he looks unstable. Angela, who was wearing a batik sogan top, had tried to hold her body, but instead tilted to the left. Also read: Ready to take care of Vanessa Angel’s children. It’s Crazy Rich Surabaya Money Machine Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Haryo (KGPH) Dipokusumo who was giving a speech reacted immediately by grabbing Angela’s body which almost fell to the ground. A number of people who were near Angela immediately approached. They were holding Angela’s soft body. The cause of Wamenparekraf’s fainting is not known for sure, but the event is known to continue until it is over. To read also: Haru! Meeting Vanessa Angel’s children and their caregivers at the hospital The launch of the Solo Soldier cultural attraction began at 3:00 p.m. WIB, at Kamandungan-Surakarta Palace. Angela was responsible for opening the event by beating a drum and was accompanied by the mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Pakubuwono. This activity became the first moment of collaboration between the soldiers of the palace, the soldiers of the people and the community of artists in a colossal dance. Also Read: Crazy Rich Surabaya Reports On The Condition Of Vanessa Angel’s Child

