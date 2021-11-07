Rick Scott to GOP Hopes: Get Trump Support, But Go Beyond





Since last Tuesday’s Republican successes, GOP strategists and Senate Republicans have been giddy about continuing the red flips in 2022. In particular, Glenn Youngkins’ stunning victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race has been seen as inspiring the GOP’s midterm hopes to follow suit: using a gigantic platform Trumps endorsement to win the hearts of Trump-loving voters, but keeping enough distance to avoid stepping into it. history as a Trumpian politician. It comes even as Trump becomes more involved in state-level GOP races.

Another Youngkin rallying strategy that Scott has supported is GOP candidates’ opposition to critical race theory in schools, claiming candidates will win if they make sure. [your] children are not brainwashed into critical race theory although in many cases, including in Youngkins, Virginia, the subject is not taught in the state school system.

Scott said the NRSC will actively support all incumbent candidates, even those Trump opposes, like Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Scott advocated campaigning on the issues, but one Youngkin strategy that Scott did not approve of on Sunday was election fear. As Youngkin stoked the fires behind baseless allegations of electoral fraud, Scott said he believed there was buyer’s remorse over President Joe Bidens’ victory, but drew a line against the spread. conspiracy theories.

Joe Biden is the president. We went through the constitutional process, he was elected. said the Florida senator to Todd.

When asked why 4 in 5 Republicans say they don’t believe Bidens’ election was legitimate, Scott did not attempt to justify this view.

Well I think you should ask them, he said.

GOP GOP critic Larry Hogan of Maryland also said Youngkin struck a balance between keeping the GOP base loyal to Trump and winning over voters put off by the former president who might be at win halfway.

“He did what we did in 2018 and 2014, which was to energize and energize the base, while also attracting voters from the suburbs,” Hogan said in “The State of the Union” of CNN.

“We need to have a message that pleases more people. It’s not about the former president,” Hogan said. “But there is no doubt that Glenn Youngkin did a good job of not alienating that base. But Trump never set foot in the state, which was a good thing for Glenn Youngkin and for him. country.”

Still, Hogan said he was concerned Trump would get involved in the Republican primaries before mid-terms.

I’m worried about it, Hogan said. This is obviously a problem to be solved. And if the former president interferes with the primaries and tries to help nominate unelected people in a general election in, say, rotating districts and purple states, it’s going to hurt.

Connor OBrien contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/07/rick-scott-republicans-trump-support-520055 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos