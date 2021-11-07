Imran Khan’s government revokes outlawed TLP status, removes name from anti-terrorism law





ANI | Updated: November 08, 2021 12:19 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): The government led by Imran Khan on Sunday revoked the prohibited status of the prohibited outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and removed the group’s name from the First Schedule of the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act. The approval was granted by the Ministry of the Interior. According to a notification from the Ministry of the Interior on Sunday: “The provincial cabinet has examined the organization’s request and given the organization’s assurance and commitment, is of the opinion that the said organization must respect the Constitution and laws of the country, and therefore, taking into account the broader national interest and the long-term perspective to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future, the government of Punjab has proposed the federal government to consider revoking the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, ”Geo News reported. The notice goes on to state that “in the exercise of the powers conferred under subsection (1) of section 11U of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997 (as amended), the federal government is pleased to withdraw the name de Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from the First Schedule of the said Law as a prohibited organization for the purposes of the said Act. “TLP was placed in the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act Act in April 2021 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior of Punjab On November 4, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar granted initial approval to the summary sent to him by the Punjab’s interior ministry for revocation of the proscribed status of the TLP, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, under a secret deal between the government and the outlawed TLP, the government of Punjab has decided to remove the names of at least 90 activists from the outlawed outfit from the Fourth List. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Punjabic Minister of Law. Raja Basharat in Lahore. The meeting also decided to release 100 other activists of the organization from different prisons in the province and reviewed the decisions made by the steering committee formed to deal with all matters related to the TLP, Geo News reported. On November 2, the government began implementing the deal with the TLP, with reports suggesting it had released more than 800 party supporters arrested across Punjab. not facing any formal criminal charges were to be released. The amnesty will also extend to the party’s top leader, Saad Rizvi. (ANI)

