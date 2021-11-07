Donald Trump’s midterm involvement could hurt Republicans, says GOP Maryland Governor Larry Hogan





“If the former president interferes with the primaries and tries to help nominate unelected people in a general election in, say, swing districts and purple states, it’s going to hurt,” Hogan told Dana. CNN bash on “State of the Union”. add that this is a problem to be resolved.

Trump has not said whether he will stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential campaign, but continues to have an influential grip on the Republican Party. He backed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who distanced himself from the former president in the gubernatorial race and continues to peddle lies about the 2020 election. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican and frequent Trump critic, warned on Saturday that the party must move beyond Trump’s fixation on the 2020 election in order to pursue political gains such as Virginia’s. Youngkin’s key message during his campaign focused on education, while former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe focused much of his campaign message on Trump. Businessman, Youngkin beat McAuliffe in a state that President Joe Biden won in double digits last year. Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares – both Republicans – were elected lieutenant governor and state attorney general. The Republicans also took full control of the Virginia House of Delegates. Republicans had not won an election statewide in the Commonwealth of Nations since 2009, although Virginia has a habit of electing a governor from the party opposite the newly elected president.

Hogan agreed with Christie, telling Bash that the former president is unlikely to leave the political arena and that the party “cannot look back and constantly question” the 2020 election.

“We have to look to ’22 and ’24, and we have to have a message that appeals to more people,” he said. “It’s not about the former president, but there’s no question that Glenn Youngkin has done a good job of not alienating that base. But Trump has never set foot in the state, which was a good thing for Glenn Youngkin and the country. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/07/politics/larry-hogan-donald-trump-midterms-cnntv/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos