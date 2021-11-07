Rich Chinese Seek New Ways To Move Money, Avoid Xi Jinping’s Redistribution Policy





The wealthy Chinese have shifted their focus of making money to keeping it as President Xi Jinping introduces new measures to redistribute wealth amid a wave of support. The well-to-do class in China have periodically felt the need to hide money from the government, but the recent “common prosperity” campaign has caused a little panic. The campaign aims to narrow China’s wealth gap, but the language and practice of the proposed laws remain vague. Beijing has launched anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns to tighten its control over internet giants, including e-commerce platform Alibaba Group and gaming and social media operator Tencent Holdings Ltd. , which seemed too big and potentially independent. “Common prosperity” is an expression used by Mao Zedong in the 1950s and taken up by Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s. ROBERT KAUFMAN: THE HYPOCRISIA EXPOSED BY THE AMERICAN ELITS ON CHINA THREATS OUR FREEDOMS The government routinely adopts policies that frighten the ultra-rich: some new laws circa 2012 prompted wealthy Chinese citizens to buy art as a means of laundering their money abroad. Border closures due to the pandemic have made it more difficult to transfer money out of the country, and the government has banned trading in crypto, a popular method of moving money. CHINA MISSES BIDEN’S POWERLESSNESS ON CLIMATE SUMMIT EXCUSES The new dynamic has therefore given rise to new measures to protect heritage. “A few years ago, people were only concerned with how to invest,” Echo Zhao, a partner who advises law firm Shanghai SF, told Bloomberg. “Now they are no longer willing to take risks.” Keeping a low profile is the key: the ultra-rich have started to suppress and disengage from social media and refuse to conduct interviews. This prevents their words from being used against them and interpreted as potentially anti-government. SEN. COTTON: ITS BIDEN IMPERATIVE MODERNIZES THE AMERICAN NUCLEAR FORCES AS CHINA DEVELOPS THE NUCLEAR ARSENAL In addition, the need to move money within the country and to do so legally has resulted in the adoption of three main methods: investing more in offshore trusts; diversify holdings in green technologies and foreign companies; and hire illegal money changers to move money if needed. Each of these new approaches presents its own challenges as they are either new to China or face complications due to laws established by the government. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP For example, a trust might seem like an attractive way to protect against any possible inheritance tax the government might introduce, but with no idea of ​​the laws that might be introduced on the management of the trusts themselves, advisers told the clients to retain as little control over assets as possible. as possible.

