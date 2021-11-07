PM Modi tells BJP leaders at key national executive meeting

Addressing the farewell session of the BJP national executive, Modi stressed that the BJP operates on the values ​​of “Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on BJP members to become a bridge of faith between the party and the common man and expressed confidence that the BJP will gain the confidence of the people in the next assembly ballots.

Addressing the farewell session of the BJP National Executive, Modi stressed that the BJP operates on the values ​​of “Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolve and commitment)” and “does not revolve around a family, ”National Secretary General of the Party and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said quoting the Prime Minister.

Chief ministers and BJP presidents from four poll-related states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – made a presentation on the upcoming assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters.

A similar presentation was made by the chairman of the BJP’s Punjab unit, he said.

“In his speech, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the history of the party as it has always been associated with the problems close to the common man of the country ”, declared Yadav.

The BJP is not a family party, it is not run by a family but by a culture of public welfare, Yadav said quoting Prime Minister Modi. Referring to the social work carried out by BJP workers during the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, Modi said the ruling party is focusing on service to the people.

Speaking about the presentations on the states linked to the ballot, Modi said he was confident that the party will gain the trust of the people as it has made progress in addressing issues close to the people.

Modi also spoke about a new initiative by Kamal Pushap launched on the Namo app to pay tribute to all the party workers who have dedicated their entire lives to the party.

The meeting also saw Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath propose the party’s political resolution that praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the participation of chief ministers from the other three states.

The resolution also accused the opposition of “opportunism” and acting with a mindset of “extreme hatred”, while predicting a big victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. because of the development work of its state governments and party organizational strength.

Asked about the decision to choose Adityanath to propose the resolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman retorted, “Why not,” while praising his work as chief minister and noting that he runs the largest state in the world. India.

The resolution was largely devoted to praising Prime Minister Modi’s leadership on a range of issues – from the COVID-19[female[feminine vaccination program to its stance on climate change – with Sitharaman claiming that his government has restored faith in governance in India and built the country’s image abroad.

India has played an active role in the field of foreign policy and made sure that it is heard, she told reporters. The resolution says India is setting new standards of success in the world under Modi, but the opposition is acting only out of “extreme hatred,” alleging it was busy derailing the COVID-19[female[feminine vaccination program by making all efforts and plots and by spreading disinformation.

Earlier, setting the tone for the upcoming parliamentary elections in five states, BJP chairman JP Nadda on Sunday set goals to further strengthen the party’s organization and said the best was yet to come.

Declaring that the BJP peak was yet to come in the eastern state, the BJP chairman assured workers and party leaders that the party would be charting a new history in the state.

Speaking to the party’s national executive, Nadda also reached out to Sikhs, who are the majority in the election-linked Punjab, listing a number of measures the Modi government has taken for the community, including the accelerating action against the accused 1984 riots, facilitating foreign subsidies to gurudwaras and keeping langars out of the review of the goods and services tax.

Delhi | Bharatiya Janata party chairman JP Nadda arrives at NDMC convention center for party’s national executive meeting pic.twitter.com/BlaWSV8YeK ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Informing reporters of the meeting, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the executive praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effective leadership during the Covid pandemic, 100 crores of vaccination and provided free food grains to 80 crore poor.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the meeting to discuss organizational matters as well as his strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

The meeting, which was held for the first time after the outbreak of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, will take place in a hybrid model with some participants physically present at the Delhi site, while others will participate virtually.

The meeting is being held against the backdrop of the party’s performance in the recently concluded polls. While he did well in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, he lost all three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh and was wiped out by the TMC in West Bengal.

He said Nadda noted that this is the largest food program in human history.

Regarding the growth of BJP in West Bengal, Pradhan citing Nadda said that if one looks at its growth in the state from a political science perspective, there will be very few parallels in Indian political history.

According to Pradhan, Nadda said that if one examines the share of the BJP’s vote in the 2014 parliamentary elections and the 2016 West Bengal parliamentary elections, and compares them to the Lok Sabha 2019 and 2021 polls, it shows substantial growth in the BJP. in the state.

Setting new organizational goals for the expansion of the BJP, Nadda said the party will form voting booth-level committees in all polling stations at 10.40 lakh by December 25 this year and will have “panna committees”, referencing every page of the voters list by April 6.

Citing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Pradhan said the executive praised Modi for his foresight in enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Law, which aims to provide citizenship to minorities in some neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Election-linked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced the party’s political resolution while National Secretary General Tarun Chugh read the condolence resolution.

Prime Minister Modi will address the farewell session of the meeting.

The meeting of the national executive of the BJP, which should normally be held once every three months according to the party constitution, is being held for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic last year.

Members of the party’s national office, its national executive members from the national capital and Union ministers will be physically present at the meeting, while key ministers from the states where the party is in power and the national executive members of these States will virtually attend the meeting. .

At the NDMC Convention Center, the venue of the meeting, musicians from across the country played traditional instruments to greet the meeting participants.

Upon entering the hall, Prime Minister Modi met women who, in their traditional Chath attire and singing songs praising the Sun God, performed pujas and rituals.

The chat will be played in many parts of the country, particularly in the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, linked to the elections on November 10.

With PTI entries