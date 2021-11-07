



Posted on November 07, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan Should Face Law After Daska Poll Report: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chairman and National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said action should be taken regarding the investigative report on the Daska poll and that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is facing the law after receiving the report regarding the Daska by-election.

In a statement to the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said that after the historic rise in the prices of basic commodities such as flour, sugar, electricity, gas and gasoline, the government is inflicting more of oppression to the nation by buying the most expensive LNG in history. “Buying at the highest price on record, over $ 30 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) is another serious scandal.”

The opposition leader further said that the price for the government’s criminal behavior would be recovered from the people, which can only be called “an unjust regime of a stupid king”. sugar to LNG, while the current government has become a “looting and fraud movement”, ”he added.

Reacting to Daska’s election report, PML-N chairman and parliamentary opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said that, as the people’s capital, the people’s vote and the right to elect their representatives should also be stolen. and torn off.

“The Daska report has arrived and the vote theft has been proven, tell Prime Minister Imran Niazi what awaits now, now action must be taken.” Imran Niazi has the slightest respect for law, democracy and political ethics. So quit after receiving the report regarding Daska’s election and face the law. “

The PML-N chairman said three days have passed and no action has been taken on the Pakistan Election Commission Daska investigation report. “Should it be called NRO?” Imran Niazi says people do not understand the reasons for the rise in inflation, ”he argued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/627515-PM-Imran-Khan-should-face-law-after-Daska-by-poll-report:-Shehbaz-Sharif

