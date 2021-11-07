Keir Starmer attacks Boris Johnson’s corrupt behavior in Paterson case

Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday accused the PM of ‘corrupt’ and ‘contemptible’ behavior over the growing scandal surrounding the government’s handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying case and its unsuccessful attempt to create an appeals system for MPs accused of wrongdoing.

After a week of sordid accusations, the Labor leader said Boris Johnson was undermining the UK’s reputation, adding that the Prime Minister had repeatedly shown that he was incapable of “living up to the standards of public life” .

“Owen Paterson was lobbying the government on behalf of a company paying him hundreds of thousands of pounds and he was rightly convicted,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“The Prime Minister arrives and instead of meeting the standards, he ordered his deputies to protect his mate and tear up the whole system. It’s corrupt. It is despicable and it is not punctual ”.

In a rare intervention over the weekend, former Tory PM John Major raised concerns over the handling of the case, arguing that recent events had shown that Johnson’s administration was sometimes “politically” corrupt “and” non-conservative “.

Starmer argued that in the 1990s Major “rolled up his sleeves” and tackled the sleazy head on by creating the Nolan Committee on Standards in Public Life. In contrast, “Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister who leads his troops through the sewers – he’s up to his neck,” said the union leader.

Ministers last week admitted the government made a mistake in trying to tie parliamentary reform to the case of former Conservative minister Owen Paterson, who was under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner for lobbying and risked a 30-day suspension. .

Nearly 250 Conservative MPs voted with the government on Wednesday on a proposal to reform parliamentary procedures, introduce an appeals process and overturn Paterson’s suspension. The next day, House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg announced a U-turn, citing the lack of support from all parties.

Paterson, who has denied any wrongdoing, resigned Thursday.

Environment Minister George Eustice admitted mistakes were made by the government, but called the case a “Westminster storm in a cup of tea”.

“Yeah, we made a mistake in putting this forward the way we did, so we pulled it out,” he told Sky News on Trevor Phillips on Sunday. “But the general principle, that you should have due process and a right of appeal in these kinds of situations, I don’t think anyone doubts.”

Opposition parties have stepped up pressure on the government. Following reports that Tory MPs were threatened with losing government funding if they did not back the government, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey wrote to cabinet secretary Simon Case to launch an investigation on the matter, reported The Sunday Times.

Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, wrote to Case urging him to “raise the questions the Prime Minister should have asked”.

“We know that the Prime Minister tried to abuse his power, we know that many of his own MPs were outraged by this and we know that some felt they were threatened with following the line,” Rayner said. .

“What we don’t know is whether the Prime Minister lifted a finger to get to the bottom of these very serious allegations and make sure there was no more wrongdoing.”

Labor phantom Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire called for Rees-Mogg’s resignation on Sunday.

Eustice told the BBC he was not directly involved in the decision-making on the issue, adding that the discussions centered on “Jacob Rees-Mogg. . . as well as the Chief Whip and the Prime Minister and other advisers ”.

“If I were him, I would consider my job, and that’s what I think he should be doing today,” Debbonaire said of Rees-Mogg in an interview on Sky News. When asked if she was calling for the resignation of the head of the house, she replied: “I think his position is untenable, yes.”