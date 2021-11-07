Who are Jemima Khan’s exes? Writer’s past life explored as she leaves ex-boyfriend Peter Morgan’s “The Crown”





Jemima Khan (aka Jemima Goldsmith) is a British screenwriter and former journalist best known for co-producing American Crime Story on FX. She was also executive producer of the six-part documentary The Clinton Affair.

In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, Jemima Khan opened up about his involvement with The Crown. She revealed that her former partner, series showrunner Peter Morgan, approached her in 2019 to help her write the series’ fifth season.

Jemima, who is believed to have been romantically involved with Morgan from January to February, said she stopped her work on the show because of portraying Princess Diana. The former journalist was good friends with the Princess of Wales until Diana’s death in 1997.

She told the Sunday Times,

“In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, in particular the episodes which concerned the last years of Princess Diana before her death”

The writer and producer added,

“(I finally) realized that the particular story wouldn’t necessarily be told with as much respect or compassion as I had hoped.” Possible reasons for the separation of Peter Morgan and Jemima Khan:

Jemima Khan is said to have worked with Peter Morgan from September 2020 to February 2021. While neither of them have confirmed the reason for their separation, it is speculated that their disagreement over the Crown’s approach to the Princess story. Diana.

After breaking up with Jemima (46), Morgans (57) reconciled with actress Gillian Anderson (52). Morgan and Anderson were together for four years until December 2020. Gillian Anderson also played Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown.

Here is the list of interesting former partners of Jemima Khan (ne Goldsmith) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan:

In 1995, then 43-year-old Pakistani cricket captain Imran Khan met 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of British billionaire Sir James Goldsmith.

Imran Khan (the current Prime Minister of Pakistan) and Jemima Goldsmith were married on May 16, 1995. Jemima had converted to Islam a few months before her marriage to Khan. The former couple had been married for nine years and divorced in 2004. The former couple share sons, Sulaiman Isa (born 1996) and Kasim (born 1999).

Hugh Grant: Jemima Khan and Hugh Grant (Image via Reuters)

After her split from Imran Khan, Jemima dated actor Hugh Grant from 2004 to 2007. They got engaged in October 2004 after an eight-month relationship, but separated in February 2007.

Guy Ritchie: Guy Ritchie and Jemima Khan (Image via guyritchie / Instagram, and khanjemima / Instagram)

In 2008, Jemima Khan and Aladdin director Guy Ritchie tied the knot. The alleged couple are said to have dated for a month.

Russell Brand: Russell Brand and Jemima Khan (Tom Meinelt / Splash News)

Jemima had been with British comedian and actor Russell Brand, apparently from September 2013 until September 2014.

Since her split from Peter Morgan, Jemima is not publicly known to be in a new relationship.

