Emerging confidence | The interpreter

Last week in Australia, headlines were replete with moving accusations of a betrayal of trust against Prime Minister Scott Morrison. French President Emmanuel Macron had previously said Australia’s decision to scupper the $ 90 billion submarine deal had severed the relationship of trust between our two countries in a declaration following a previous phone call with Morrison. He also made it very clear that it was up to Australia to seek to mend the relationship only to deliver a scathing criticism from Morrison to the G20 summit, affirming Morrison had lied to him.

Shortly after, personal texts from Macron to Morrison appeared in Australian media, made it appear that Macron knew something was wrong before the deal was canceled.

All of this shows how important trust is in international politics, and how difficult it is to build it and then fix it.

It may seem strange to talk about trust between countries. International politics is often described as a relentless enterprise, dominated by the aggressive pursuit of national interests in a system defined by anarchy. Yet trust is still important. Trust helps to facilitate cooperation on a whole range of things, from the high levelconfidence facilitating a broad sharing of information between the partners of Five Eyes, with the confidence which makes it possible to preventenemies to go to war, or the attempt to build common ground to address global challenges, as evidenced by the current COP26 negotiations on climate change.

A big part of this is the trust between the leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron following a meeting in Paris with Scott Morrison in June (Chesnot / Getty Images)

A relationship of trust between leaders can have a significant impact on ties between countries. Trust between leaders can help deepen cooperation, deal with difficulties in the relationship when interests inevitably diverge, and smooth past problems. A bad relationship between leaders can break previous models of cooperation, exacerbate difficulties and create new problems.

Think, for example, of the difference between Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull in their relationship with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Or the difficulties that Australia-United States relationship facing Gough Whitlam and Richard Nixon versus Harold Holt and Lyndon Johnson.

It seems obvious that Macron expected clear and transparent communication, and a longer notice period before the AUKUS announcement went live.

Underlying Macron’s feelings of betrayal seems like a breach of expectations. Of course, canceling such a lucrative deal would have been disappointing. However, the failure to meet expectations lies mainly in How? ‘Or’ What the cancellation has been processed, rather than the cancellation itself.

It seems obvious that Macron expected clear and transparent communication, and a longer notice period before the AUKUS announcement went live. The French Ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thbault,spelled this clearly in stride. As he was recalled to Paris, he said the feeling of betrayal was very strong, given that Australia had been working on rescinding the submarine deal for months without alerting the French. Leaked texts between Morrison and Macron made matters even worse, with Thbault describing this is an unprecedented new low in terms of the way things are done and also in terms of truth and trust.

Macron can play on the issue for a national audience, especially in light of the upcoming elections. This does not mean, however, that the betrayal is not felt. Such a feeling is not easy to correct and will require an investment of time, effort and the right people in the right places.

Morrison also has an eye for a national audience. Rather than embark on a mission to mend the relationship, he denied the wrongdoing and went deeper into it. The discourse about France as a crucial partner in the region suddenly evaporated.

Of course, leaders aren’t the only place where trust is important. The state of trust between two countries is also shaped between governments more broadly, between diplomats, between corporations and, where appropriate, between defense forces and intelligence personnel. Trust breeds trust, to ensure continued cooperation, even during a leadership breakdown.

You can see it in Macron’s emphasis favorable comments on Australia as a country and the Australian people, stating that I have a lot of respect for your country, I have a lot of respect and a lot of friendship for you. He strongly indicates that his problem is with Morrison in particular, rather than the relationship in general.

It can also be seen in the constructive engagement between Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and the French Ambassador.

Yet, in the short term, managing the divide outside of leaders is probably the best that can be hoped for.

Nothing really showcases the value of diplomacy like a profound diplomatic failure. Likewise, nothing showcases the value of trust like betrayal.