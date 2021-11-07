BJP will gain people’s trust, says Narendra Modi

At party’s national executive meeting, Mr. Modi attends presentation on Assembly polls



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged BJP members to become a bridge of faith between the party and the common man, while delivering the farewell speech at the party’s national executive meeting being held for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic and its effects and what was expected of people in public life occupied much of Mr. Modis’ speech, where he stressed that the BJP operates on the values ​​of Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolve and commitment) and does not revolve around a family, the party’s national secretary general and union minister Bhupender Yadav said, citing the prime minister.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the history of the party as it has always been associated to problems close to the common man. country, Yadav said. The BJP is not a family party, it is not run by a family but by a culture of public welfare, Yadav said, citing Modi.

Well-being work

Referring to the social work done by BJP workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Modi said the ruling party is focused on serving the people. He stressed that raising public awareness and identifying issues close to the common man was the key to gaining the trust of the people, and the sewa hi sanghathan (the service is the organization) carried out as a campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic had underlined the direction the party should take.

Major states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand will hold assembly elections next year, the first round of big ballots after the devastating second wave of COVID-19 .

Speaking on presentations on states linked to the ballot, Modi said he was confident that the party will gain the trust of the people as it has made progress in addressing issues close to the people. Chief ministers and BJP presidents from four states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur made a presentation on the upcoming assembly elections, Yadav told reporters. A similar presentation was made by the chairman of the BJP Punjab unit, he said.

Senior leaders who attended the national executive meeting also said that Mr. Modi emphasized not only making common cause with the people on their problems, but also bringing them to a successful conclusion. only at election time but also later.

Sometimes we are not so keen on pursuing issues after the polls are over, Prime Minister Modi said we have to stick to the issues that are important to the people even after the polls are over, the top leader said .

Mr. Modi also spoke about a new initiative by Kamal Pushp launched on the Namo app to pay tribute to all party workers who have dedicated their entire lives to the party.

Even if they left us, we must mention the work they did for the growth of this party when they were in the party. Because they were there to build the party and bring it to where we are now, a senior official said quoting Prime Minister Modi.