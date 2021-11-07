Trump tells Jewish Republicans he’s been Israel’s best ever, Biden weak against Iran





Former US President Donald Trump practically returned to familiar playing fields at the Republican Jewish Committee’s annual meeting in Las Vegas this weekend, claiming his successor President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are putting Israel in danger.

In a short, pre-recorded speech broadcast at the event on Saturday, Trump also insisted that he had been Israel’s best friend than any other president and had taken the US-Israel alliance to new levels.

Trump has targeted Biden for his efforts to reinstate the Iran nuclear deal and appeared to link the negotiations to an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that has seen thousands of rocket attacks and airstrikes between Israel and the United States. Gaza Strip in May.

The former president withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, leading Tehran to step up enrichment activities after the reimposition of sanctions. Israel demanded that the United States significantly strengthen and expand the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before the United States agrees to restore it.

“Biden bow to the Iranian leadership and threaten the safety and security of Israel like never before,” he smirked, speaking from what appeared to be prepared remarks. “His incredible weakness towards the Iranian regime directly provoked a missile attack against Israeli civilians. Thousands of missiles fired. Biden shamefully criticized and slandered the nation of Israel even when under attack. “

While Iran supports Hamas and encourages Palestinian terrorist groups during the May outbreak, few analysts have seen more than a tacit Iranian hand in the conflict, with little connection to nuclear talks. During the war, Foreign Office spokesman Lior Haiat told the New York Times that there was no intelligence indicating an Iranian role in the fighting.

Gaza rockets, right, are seen in the night sky fired at Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2021, while Iron Dome interceptor missiles, left, rise to meet them . (Anas Baba / AFP)

Trump put together a list of actions his administration has taken for Israel, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the embassy there, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and withdrawing the United States of the United Nations Human Rights Council because of their anti-Israel bias.

“No president has ever been a best friend of the State of Israel and I am proud of it,” he said.

Trump’s appearance at the conference was not announced by the RJC, likely reflecting the uncomfortable tightrope the group has traveled as it tries to navigate a party torn between Trump loyalists and those who backed down to the former president, following his refusal to concede the 2020 elections.

While most speakers praised Trump, the conference was overshadowed by Glenn Youngkin’s recent victory as governor of Virginia, whose dark horse victory was celebrated by Republicans as a plan to stand. regroup in 2022.

Youngkin has been involved in many of Trump’s policies, but has avoided having the Republican leader join him during the election campaign, a dance the RJC appears to want to emulate.

Then-US President Donald Trump receives a menorah from Las Vegas Sands Corporation CEO and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, left, and his wife Miriam Adelson at the Israel American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida on December 7, 2019 (AP / Patrick Semansky / File)

Trump, who is considering a 2024 candidacy, did not directly mention if he would return to politics, but urged the crowd to help elect as many Republicans as possible midway through and beyond.

“We will reclaim the House, we will reclaim the Senate and in 2024 we will reclaim this magnificent white building sometimes called the White House,” he said.

The RJC’s annual conference is part of the Republican calendar and was once seen as a mandatory stop for Tory candidates seeking the support of Sheldon Adelson, who died in January. Miriam Adelson, who drove some of her late husband’s political spending, is generally expected to continue this tradition.

Then-Governor Mike Pence of Indiana at the Republican Jewish Coalition Spring Leaders Meeting in Las Vegas, April 25, 2015 (Ethan Miller / Getty Images / File)

A number of other potential 2024 presidential candidates, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Huckabee, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Trump Vice President Mike Pence, attended the conference.

Pence told the conference that Biden had “turned his back on Israel” and urged Congress to reject a plan by the Biden administration to reopen a consulate in Jerusalem against Israel, calling it “a measure illegal “.

Despite being targeted by pro-Trump protesters storming the United States Capitol on January 6, Pence praised the former president, saying he was “the biggest honor of my life, to serve as vice president with President Donald Trump. “

