SNL’s new Donald Trump impersonator is so good it’s scary





James Austin Johnson may have just landed an Emmy nomination.

Each episode of Saturday Night Live begins with a cold opening, which typically focuses on the political issues of the day. On hand to discuss these stories were, of course, Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and Aaron Rodgers, to SNL cast members Alex Moffat and Pete Davidson (in a spectacular beard and wig). They joined Judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) on ​​her show to discuss banning books and not getting vaccinated, which is both bad! But it was all the preamble from “Judge Jeanine” introducing his special surprise guest, former President Donald Trump. NBC

These are his words, BTW, not mine. Never to me.

Enter James Austin Johnson: one of SNL’s new star players and the owner of an absolutely bizarre impression of Donald Trump. James made his SNL debut in the first episode of the season, where he showed his impression of Joe Biden. And while his Joe Biden is (very) good, the impression of James Donald Trump is truly from another world. NBC

Which makes sense, given that James’ pre-SNL online comedy largely consisted of short videos of himself as Trump.

It was as if I had stepped into a time machine and was back in 2017, when the man was on TV every day. Twitter: @nbcsnl Compared to Trump’s previous impressions of SNL, James doesn’t make it so over the top and opts for a more accurate recreation of his way of speaking. NBC

No nuance to any of the previous SNLTrumps, but James’s version is, in my opinion, the all-time standard, although I have to mention that Darrell Hammond was awesome as well.

As Trump, James made two-minute rants that covered everything from Chris Pratt as Mario to Eternals to Santa Claus, and it didn’t sound all that different from what you might hear on the one of Trump’s actual gatherings. It was, in a nutshell, scary, but also the funniest version of Trump that had ever been on the show. And yes, that includes when Trump himself hosted in 2015. NBC

I’ll never forgive you, Lorne Michaels / NBC.

