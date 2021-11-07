Rain in Tamil Nadu: PM Modi assures his support, heavy showers are forecast for the next 2 days | Strong points

Commuters passed through a flooded area following heavy rains in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

On Sunday, 36 of the 38 districts of Tamil Nadus experienced heavy rainfall, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red category warning. Of these, the state capital of Chennai recorded the highest rainfall with 134.29 mm in 24 hours, according to an official statement.

As a result, the streets were flooded and houses in low lying areas of Chennai were flooded. The valves of three tanks had to be opened to release the excess water.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Deputy Stalin, about the situation in the state and assured him of the Center’s support in the rescue and relief work. So far, four of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the state.

Meanwhile, India’s meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in the state for at least the next two days.

EXCESSIVE RAIN IN TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu MK Stalin on Sunday said the state received 334.64mm of precipitation between Oct. 1 and Nov. 7, 44 percent more than the normal rainfall received during the northeast monsoon.

Districts such as Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai and Perambalur received more than 60% of the excess rainfall.

HEAVY RAIN IN CHENNAI SUNDAY

As of Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts experienced intermittent rains. On Saturday evening, the showers became very heavy and it rained constantly all night.

As a result, Chennai experienced the heaviest rainfall it has seen in six years since the 2015 floods.

Authorities issued a preliminary flood alert to the population as three city reservoirs were gradually opened to release excess water.

UPROOT TREES, FLOODED HOUSES IN CHENNAI

Rainwater entered several homes in parts of Chennai and its suburbs, bringing back memories of the 2015 floods. People had to be evacuated in inflatable boats from parts of the city.

(Photo: PTI)

Many roads were flooded and several trees uprooted, causing traffic diversions in the city. At least six subways have been closed to traffic.

RESCUE AND RESCUE WORK

Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to Madurai, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur for rescue operations. Meanwhile, teams from the Disaster Assistance Force have been dispatched to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.

More than 5,000 relief camps have been set up in the districts of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai and Perambalur. The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 160 relief camps in the capital.

A 24-hour toll-free number (1070) has been set up to receive complaints related to rain in Chennai.

CM VISITS AFFECTED AREAS

Tamil Nadu MP CM Stalin visited the affected areas of Chennai and its suburbs on Sunday and called on the authorities to speed up relief and relief operations.

He visited Kolathur, Saidapet, Perambur, Purasaiwalkam, Kosappet and Otteri and distributed food and relief materials to affected people in the camps.

(Photo: PTI)

Deputy Stalin also called on the authorities to ensure that there is no congestion and to evacuate people living in low-lying areas. Instructions were also given to strictly adhere to Covid-19 standards in relief camps.

PM MODI PROVIDES SUPPORT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, Deputy Stalin, following heavy rains in parts of the state. He assured him of all possible support from the Center in the rescue and relief work.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “I spoke to Tamil Nadu CM and discussed the situation following the heavy rains in parts of the state. I have provided all possible support for the Center in the rescue work. and relief. I pray for the well-being and safety of all. “

I spoke in Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation following heavy rains in parts of the state. Ensured all possible support of the Center in rescue and relief work. I pray for the well-being and safety of all. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

Deputy Stalin responded on Twitter, Thank you, PM Modi. Discussed Tamil Nadu having depleted the State Disaster Relief Fund for 2020-21 towards Covid Relief and called for funds from the Union Government’s National Disaster Relief Fund to be released for this hurricane season.

HOLIDAYS DECLARED IN SCHOOLS, COLLEGES

Due to the heavy rains, the government declared holidays for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9.

In addition, CM MK Stalin called on those who had traveled from Chennai to other places for Diwali to postpone their return to the city for three days.

IMD ISSUES AN ALERT FOR THE NEXT DAYS

IMD has issued an alert for cyclonic circulation spreading over northern Tamil Nadu and has predicted widespread rainfall in the state for the next two to three days.

According to the weather service, a low pressure area is expected to form by November 9.

(With contributions from Pramod Madhav, PTI)

