Virginia victory gives some Republicans a glimpse of the future without Trump | Republicans





Prominent Republicans are using Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race last week to call for a realignment of the party that goes beyond Donald Trump and his big lie that the 2020 election has been stolen.

While most Republicans remain either on track with the former presidents’ disinformation campaign or silent about them, around his loss to Joe Biden, a number of voices have started to tentatively plead for a reboot.

Liz Cheney, the Wyoming representative ousted from the No.3 leadership position in May for resisting Trump’s lies, told Fox News on Sunday that her party needed to change course. She said it was imperative for the welfare of the United States to have two strong parties.

The only way the Republican Party can move forward in force is to reject what happened on January 6, she said. If we frankly reject President Trump’s efforts to steal the election, and if we tell voters the truth.

In order to win elections, we must remember that the most conservative of ideals is to embrace the constitution and the rule of law.

Cheney was also asked about attempts, including by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, to deflect responsibility for the deadly attack on the United States Capitol from Trump supporters who sought to reverse his electoral defeat.

It’s the same thing you hear people say that 9/11 is an inside job, she said. It is not American to spread these kinds of lies, and they are lies.

We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections, no matter where you stand on this issue Chris Christie

Cheneys’ comments came a day after Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and Republican nomination contestant, launched an impassioned plea at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas.

Christie, a longtime Trump confidante, nonetheless called on the party to move past the obsession of former presidents with the latest election.

We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections, no matter where you stand on this issue, no matter where you stand, it’s over, he said.

He added: Every minute we spend talking about 2020 when we waste time doing it, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are ruining this country. We better focus on that, take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again.

Youngkin defeated former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe in a fierce competition in which the issue of race in education was crucial. The Republican assiduously avoided anything Trump-related in his address to voters in Virginia.

But he waged a campaign that drew heavily on Trump’s tactics, including his use of dog whistles to drive a wedge between white commuters and Democrats and his willingness to exploit lies and disinformation. Youngkin has been very vocal about his opposition to Critical Race Theory, an academic discipline that examines how racism operates in American law and society, saying he would ban its use in Virginia schools. It is not taught in just one school in Virginia.

Trumpism without Trump appears to be gaining traction among Republicans following Youngkins’ success in a Democratic-leaning state. But with Trump hinting at another offer for the White House, and with his threat still hanging over the party he will support the main challengers of anyone who challenges him, many Republicans continue to act with extreme timidity, out of fear. that they too are not ousted. .

I think you’d be stupid not to want and accept Donald Trump’s endorsement Rick Scott

Rick Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, chose his words carefully on NBCs Meet the Press on Sunday.

He began by saying that Trump’s endorsement was welcome.

We would like Donald Trump’s approval. If you’re a Republican, you want his approval.

But he then stressed that candidates should campaign on issues.

I think you would be stupid not to want and accept Donald Trump’s approval. But you’re going to win not because someone supports you, you’re going to win because you focus on stopping inflation, making sure people get jobs, making sure your kids aren’t. brainwashed into critical race theory. These will be the issues that people are concerned about.

Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland and a frequent critic of Trump, was unsurprisingly more outspoken.

Speaking to CNN State of the Union, he said the lesson from Youngkins’ victory was that voters want to know more about what you’re going to do for them, rather than what you mean for or against it. ‘former president.

Hogan said he was concerned about the damage Trump could cause during the presidential race in 2024 if he continued to use his power of approval to promote hardline Republican candidates.

If the former president interferes with the primaries and tries to nominate ineligible people in the swing and purple states, he said, it will hurt.

Hogan added: Trump is unlikely to leave. But if the Republican Party is to be successful in winning the election, I agree with Gov. Christie, we can’t look back and constantly question what happened in 2020, we have to look to the 22 and the 24.

We need to have a message that appeals to more people that is not about the former president.

