Owen Paterson Lobbying: Boris Johnson Should ‘Consider His Position’ On Sleaze Line, Says Labor – But Cabinet Minister Calls ‘Storm In A Cup Of Tea’ | Politics News

A cabinet minister called the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal a “Westminster storm in a cup of tea” and admitted “frustration” that the dispute has diverted the summit’s attention to COP26 climate change.

Environment Secretary George Eustice has become the latest cabinet minister to admit an “error” in the government’s handling of the dispute over Mr. Paterson‘s £ 110,000 a year in the private sector.

But, speaking to Sky News, Mr Eustice denied that the government was now mired in “sordid” allegations.

However, Labor leader Thangam Debbonaire called ministers’ efforts to block a Commons suspension of Mr Paterson for his violation of lobbying rules as an ‘outright Tory sleaze’ and said that left the government’s reputation as “in tatters”.

She told Sky News that the position of House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was “untenable” following her actions this week and also called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “consider his position”.

The Prime Minister left Downing Street this weekend for his Checkers campaign retirement, as his government continues to face a backlash over his attempts to save Mr Paterson from a 30-day ban on the Communal room.

The row saw Tories labeled “corrupt” by opposition politicians, while an Opinium poll for the Observer found the prime minister’s personal approval figures had fallen to their lowest level on record with the sounder.

But, when asked if the government was in trouble now over the ‘sleazy’ allegations, Mr Eustice told Trevor Phillips on Sunday: ‘I know you can tell me that, others – the opposition leaders and so on, and opposition politicians – no doubt say this, but I do not agree.

“I have been here in Glasgow at the COP, where very big decisions are made, big and important decisions around the world on a big challenge like climate change.

“What we saw was kind of a Westminster storm in a teacup, so to speak.”

The assessment was called “ridiculous” by former Tory deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine, who told Sky News that the issues surrounding the sleazy were “much more serious than that”.

“Confidence in our democratic institutions and our constitution is absolutely fundamental and once the rot has set in, […] that makes it even more dangerous, ”he told Sky News.

“What we have here is the machine threatening to be overturned after declaring a former cabinet minister guilty.

“The importance of maintaining public trust cannot be overstated.

“If parliamentary democracy is to survive, it survives on the trust of the people that they can trust the people.

As to whether the row could have an impact on the prime minister’s re-election hopes, he added: “The question is whether he can ensure a recovery in the economy in time to persuade people to fall back on it. feel better.

“People like me will say the Brexit catastrophe will make this impossible, but the people who got us into this mess will say everything will be fine overnight.”

The row over government efforts to block an immediate House of Commons suspension for Mr Paterson – who has now resigned as an MP – dominated discussions in Westminster this week, as the Prime Minister tries to get other nations to agree on climate commitments at COP26.

Mr Eustice acknowledged that “anyone in politics” has a “frustration” that “the really important things you do, progress on, political agendas at work, are rarely seen as newsworthy.”

“The news agenda will always focus on small, often – as I said – storms in a teacup and a Westminster row,” he added.

“It was always like that, it’s nothing new, but that doesn’t detract from the importance of what we manage to agree on here in Glasgow.”

Analysis by Sam Coates, Deputy Political Editor We have had an extraordinarily murderous week for the government with the Owen Paterson affair. Its significance isn’t just in the sordid talk and the specific details of what Mr Paterson did and how Boris Johnson handled it. The important thing this week is when the Prime Minister essentially found himself face to face with the rest of the Conservative Party. They eased off and said ‘we know we voted for this but, in fact, we don’t want you to go ahead with the system that controls MPs, please stop’. We had a moment of loss of authority for the Prime Minister on the issue of sleaze, for which he was attacked at various times during his tenure. We are at an absolutely critical time, which is why this time is so important. Frankly, there is a match in the making. For the government, their priority is to try to move forward in order to minimize the attacks they hear and see. And for Labor, they need to get everyone talking about it. It’s in their interest to escalate the rhetoric, which is how we ended up with Labor, effectively calling for Mr Johnson to step down this morning.

Ms Debbonaire, Labor phantom leader in the House of Commons, called on both Mr Rees-Mogg and the Prime Minister to consider their position.

“I think the public knows how to judge,” she said, accusing Mr Johnson of a “role model”.

“I think the public can see that this week the Conservative MPs, led by the Conservative Prime Minister, tried to protect someone who had been convicted of doing things a MP should never do, that is, taking a very large sum of money for a very large number of accesses.

“I think their reputation, frankly, is in tatters and I hope Boris Johnson will also consider his position this weekend and take the steps he needs to repair the reputation he has tainted, the reputation of politics. . “

Former Conservative Minister David Mellor, who resigned from government in 1992 due to a constant stream of stories about his private life and work and social relationships, told Sky News the current government was “a shambles” .

“I think it is astonishing that the Prime Minister allowed himself to be drawn into this confusion over Owen Paterson,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has a lot of great strengths but he doesn’t seem to play by the rules and he himself has trouble with those rules.

“The fact that he doesn’t believe in the rules will count against him in the long run.”

Mr Mellor also described Mr Johnson’s cabinet as “like a children’s party, they all want to make ‘daddy’ happy.” “The reality is that a minister should be beyond that,” he added.