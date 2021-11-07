China is turning in on itself: Xi Jinping, COP26 and the pandemic, Opinion News & Top Stories

(FINANCIAL TIMES) In early 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping took the stage in Davos, high in the Swiss Alps, and stunned the world’s financial and political elites with a defense of globalization and the liberal economic order.

Flanked by the largest ever delegation of senior officials from Beijing, Xi’s presence at the spiritual home of world capitalism marked the first time a Chinese leader had attended the World Economic Forum in person. He calmly offered leadership and stability against the crumbling facade of Western legitimacy following the election of US President Donald Trump and Brexit.

Returning to Beijing 10 months later, Xi, entering his second five-year term as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), cemented his vision of the country’s new position in the world order: “He is time for us to take center stage. “

Yet last week, as world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, Mr Xi – the leader many believe to be China’s strongest since Mao Zedong – was missing. His glaring absence from Glasgow drew a quick reprimand from Mr Joe Biden. The US president claimed that China had “moved away” from the climate challenge and that Beijing had undermined its own efforts to “assert a new role as world leader”.

However, for many experts, Xi’s decision to stay at home since the start of the pandemic reflects a deeper change: China, responding to acute domestic pressures and growing hostility abroad, appears to be doing so. fold in on itself.

“The pandemic has allowed Xi’s China to fold in on itself and to partially decouple from the West,” explains political science professor Jean-Pierre Cabestan of the Baptist University of Hong Kong. “Many forces have been at play in China for some time, all going in the same direction: to decouple and isolate China to better protect it from foreign forces or hostile ideas. The overarching goal of all of this is to strengthen and consolidate the one-party regime. and make sure that the CCP’s rule will last forever. “

Deep in Zhongnanhai, Beijing’s ruling precinct, Xi is orchestrating an unprecedented overhaul of China’s business landscape, while grappling with increasing Covid-19 cases and drug shortages. crippling energy. Looking off, he sees Mr. Biden gradually rebuilding alliances between democratic nations that fear China’s growing military might.

In this context, Xi’s exit from the international spotlight has raised questions at home and abroad. How far can China fit into its shell? And what might this trend mean for engagement – across business, climate change, geopolitics, and culture – with the world’s most populous country?

Isolation due to covid-19

Almost two years after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, and much like reopening and reconnecting with the rest of the world, China is charting a different path.

An outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, first noticed in Inner Mongolia last month, has spread to about two-thirds of China’s provinces but has caused just 800 infections. Beijing is rolling out a familiar playbook: travel bans and mass testing, targeted lockdowns and quarantines.

Reports from across China mostly reflect sober cooperation with the rules. But there are also signs of silent frustration and rare episodes of chaos and panic.

On October 31, 30,000 revelers at a Halloween party were locked inside Shanghai Disneyland for hours to undergo testing after a single case was discovered linked to the Chinese theme park a day earlier. . Days later, following reports of three positive coronavirus infections in Changzhou, a city in eastern China, schools closed and crowds flooded supermarkets, desperately stocking up on supplies. supplies and food.

The rapid containment of each cluster in recent weeks has “only increased the confidence of policymakers” in their approach, according to Chinese analyst Cui Ernan of consulting firm Gavekal.

And yet, Ms. Cui said, it has also become clear that Beijing’s current vaccine technology cannot yet support a zero-tolerance policy. “A technological miracle solution to completely eradicate Covid may never be achieved,” she notes.

China’s “zero tolerance” policy has succeeded in suppressing the death toll – the official tally is less than 5,000, compared to 730,000 in the United States and 140,000 in the United Kingdom. But while closures and travel restrictions have been tightened, despite nearly 80% of China’s 1.4 billion people being fully vaccinated, there are few signs of a clearly articulated exit strategy.

As we enter a third year of the coronavirus era – and with questions looming over the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines – some of the longer-term implications of its isolation have become visible.

Cut off from the outside world and with more and more reason to move forward with self-sufficiency, a slower and perhaps irreversible trend towards localization has accelerated in China.

Surveys show that Chinese consumers increasingly prefer local brands to foreign brands, and Chinese job seekers prefer to work for a successful Chinese company than for a multinational. These trends dovetail with Xi’s plans for “dual circulation” – a policy of expanding domestic production while shifting the focus to production for domestic consumption.

“Xi Jinping has attached a lot of political capital to achieving and sustaining ‘zero Covid’, so it is not clear how they are going to steer the public to understand that they will have to live with this at some point,” he said. said David Webb, an activist investor from Hong Kong. “It is suitable for dual traffic and suitable for the party’s big firewall (internet censorship) because the vast majority of people can no longer travel and cannot be exposed to foreign ideologies and different views on the China. That probably suits Xi. Fine. “

The exodus of foreigners from China has also accelerated. Nearly two years of strict visa and quarantine rules have made life for expats in China more viable for many. According to a Western business executive who calls time for a job in Shanghai, the timing appears “pivotal” in the context of ties between China and the outside world.

“Is China going to look at this and say, ‘We’ve lost all these foreigners to the Covid restrictions, maybe we don’t need it, and we’ll go it alone?’” Asks- he does. “It is certainly possible.”

The third term is on its way

Today, the supreme political body of the Chinese Communist Party will meet to prepare the ground for Mr. Xi to continue as party leader and president beyond two terms. For China, the Sixth Plenum of the CPC Central Committee has distinct echoes of history: Mao and Deng Xiaoping used the meetings to secure their long reign as transformational leaders.

Xi’s third term is now seen by many as a fait accompli, marking a radical departure from 2012, when the then new leader held hopes for economic reform and greater openness. Tracing the leader’s turn to isolation, some believe the roots were rooted in Mr. Xi’s early movements after taking over the leadership nearly a decade ago.

Others, however, say the West, and primarily successive US presidents, is not without blame.

Professor Cabestan, of the Baptist University of Hong Kong, points to a series of policies designed to wean China from its dependence on foreign technology and make its economy less dependent on foreign markets. “Bringing Hong Kong online is part of this strategy: to better vaccinate China against Western ideological poisons … and tame or rebuild Hong Kong civil society according to CCP standards,” he said.

Dr Yu Jie, senior researcher at Chatham House, a London-based think tank, says Beijing’s actions are “direct derivatives” of US policies toward China. Mr. Xi and his senior lieutenants learned from their time with former President Trump and his “excruciating” trade war.

“Turning in is not a big package. The Chinese government has now chosen carefully (…) the areas of strategic importance, (the areas in which) Beijing is firmly committed to ‘self-sufficiency’.” , she says. “Beijing is reflecting on the party’s survival by building its economic resilience and preparing for its relationship with the United States to deteriorate further.”

Mr Xi and Mr Biden are expected to hold a virtual summit before the end of the year, one of the first signs of a possible thaw in relations since Mr Biden took office. But for Xi and China, the international landscape has only become more hostile under this US president, notes international relations professor Chen Jie of the University of Western Australia.

“The United States and the main countries of the European Union have simultaneously reinforced their condemnation and countermeasures against China on the issues of Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and the South China Sea … visits abroad in this atmosphere are very difficult. “

Can cooperation be saved?

In the months leading up to the Glasgow meetings, climate campaign groups and governments, including the United States, called for greater ambition from China, the world’s biggest polluter.

Mr. John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, hoped that despite the United States’ simultaneous consolidation of countries to challenge China’s rise to power, the global effort to save the planet from the increase in greenhouse gas emissions could be separated.

Yet after Mr Biden’s snipe on Mr Xi last week, it was obvious that the climate could not be separated from the US-China tensions. In the absence of a sudden course correction from Mr. Xi or Mr. Biden, the prospects for meaningful dialogue and collaboration between the world’s two most important countries will remain very limited.

“The United States and the Soviet Union succeeded in reducing nuclear warheads not because they were friends, but because they saw the significant benefits of synchronized action,” said Li Shuo, energy expert. of Beijing-based Greenpeace. “This trust does not exist between Washington and Beijing now.”

Yet for many leading experts, the no-show of the leader of the world’s largest polluting country does not mean abandoning Xi’s stated pledges to radically overhaul his coal-dependent energy system. China may be turning in on itself, but it is expected to spend US $ 3.4 trillion (S $ 4.6 trillion) over the next decade to reduce emissions, more than the United States. United and the EU together.

“The fact that Xi Jinping did not attend is by no means ‘a departure’,” said Ms. Priscilla Lu, who heads sustainable investments in Asia for DWS and is an advisory member of the green finance committee of the People’s Bank of China. “He knows it’s politically charged and he’s entering a forum where he couldn’t win. The action is more important.”