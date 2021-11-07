Modi lost land on Chinese border, says KCR





Hyderabad: In scathing remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister of Telangana and supremo of the TRS on Sunday, alleging that India was losing land at the Arunachal borders to China every day, said: ” India was being beaten black and blue on its northern borders by China. , which created villages inside India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to protect India’s borders. Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, in a vitriolic attack on the Bharatiya Janata party government led by Modi in the Center, said: “China is establishing villages in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP government is unable to do anything on this front. All he does whenever he faces a crisis is raise the scarecrow of enemies at the country’s borders. Allegedly referring to the terrorist attacks on India and surgical strikes by Indian forces, KCR said, “It is your ineffectiveness, your inability. Whenever India is faced with a crisis, you try to deflect attention by raising the scarecrow of national security. “ Modi is a liar who broke his promises, he said, adding, “where are the Rs 15 lakh in people’s accounts, where are the two crores of jobs every year?” Why are you privatizing for-profit public sector companies like LIC? “ Rao, addressing a press conference on Sunday, demanded that the central government remove the taxes it collects on every liter of gasoline and diesel sold. “Today we are announcing our request that the Center withdraw all taxes it collects on gasoline and diesel. Our campaign will continue until our request is met. We will organize demonstrations. Clearly upset by the BJP state’s growing attacks on his government over a farmers’ problem, Chandrashekar Rao vigorously retaliated, saying his party was indulging in the agitation of farmers in northern India. “The Center is pushing farmers to strangle businesses. Can a small farmer sell his crop in a distant market? This is not something the TRS will monitor in silence, ”he warned. Rao further said, “If need be, we will protest in Delhi… the entire Cabinet, MPs, MPs and MPs will sit in Delhi to protest against farmers and demand the repeal of agricultural laws. We will fight until the Center buys food grains grown in Telangana. If you can buy food grains in Punjab, why not in Telangana? “ Telangana’s chief minister, who uncovered the BJP government at the Center, challenged Narendra Modi to either file cases against him or arrest him for corruption. “The BJP keeps saying they’re going to arrest me?” Go do it. Do you have guts? Why don’t you do surveys? …

