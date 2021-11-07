Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, Trump fundraiser, steps down as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee





WASHINGTON Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, who led the GOP’s fundraising efforts to re-elect former President Donald Trump, is stepping down as chair of the Republican National Finance Committee after holding the post for nearly four years .

Ricketts, a resident of Wilmette, was selected to be RNC finance chairman in January 2018 with Trump’s backing.

After Trump’s election in 2016, Ricketts accepted Trump’s appointment as Assistant Secretary of Commerce. Unable to disentangle his complex financial holdings to the satisfaction of the Office of Government Ethics, Ricketts withdrew his appointment and ultimately accepted the party position.

Ricketts was also the main fundraiser for Trump’s re-election campaign as the two organizations merged their efforts in 2020.

A former Trump ambassador, Richard Duke Buchan III, will replace Ricketts as RNC chair in January.

Ricketts said in a statement he was proud to have served as chairman of finance for President Trump and Vice President Pences’ re-election effort.

I’m excited about all of the Republican candidates we’ve helped elect during my tenure, as well as the investments we’ve made and the infrastructure we’ve developed as a party. I have no doubts that the RNC will continue to be an exceptional organization serving Republicans across the country, and I look forward to continuing to help the cause.

Ricketts announced at RNC’s last financial meeting in Austin, Texas last month that he had raised more than $ 1 billion in his nearly four years at the helm of fundraising.

Another Cubs co-owner, Todds’ brother, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, is on a limited term and cannot run for re-election in 2022.

Todd Ricketts has been mentioned as a possible candidate in 2022 for a statewide office in Illinois. He is stepping down from his role as RNC before his term expires in 2023. This could leave him wondering if he has or wants a political future in Illinois.

His close association with Trump and a huge fundraising base, between his wealthy family and national contacts, would help him in an Illinois GOP primary. But being linked directly to Trump would make it difficult to win a general election in heavily Democratic Illinois.

Prior to becoming Trump’s main fundraiser, Ricketts had never been Trump in 2016 leading the anti-Trump charge through the Our Principles political action committee.

Ricketts’ mother Marlene Ricketts, whose husband Joe is the Patriarch of the Cubs and the founder of TD Ameritrade, donated $ 3 million to Our Principles PAC and was one of the major funders.

