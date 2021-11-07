“I will not give up and fight this legal battle”





Shoaib Akhtar also said his lawyer would get things done.

Shoaib Akhtar speaks. (Photo source: Facebook)

The feud between Shoaib Akhtar and PTV presenter Dr Nauman Niaz has taken the limelight in the world of cricket. Niaz had asked Shoaib Akhtar to quit a show on Live TV after an argument between the two.

After this incident, Niaz also apologized to Akhtar but added that the Rawalpindi Express also requested a raise in his salary above the amount that was mentioned in his contract.

And now Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to this. Akhtar took to Twitter and revealed that he had received a PTV recovery notice. Akhtar also tweeted that he is a fighter and will not give up on this legal battle. Akhtar said his lawyer will get things done.

Completely disappointed. After miserably failing to protect my respect and reputation while working for PTV, they have now sent me a recovery notice. I am a fighter and will not give up and fight this legal battle. My lawyer will advance this according to the law, Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.

Dr Niaz should have thought a hundred times before insulting Shoaib Akhtar: Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Dr Niaz should have thought about it before insulting Shoaib Akhtar on live TV. Khan also called Akhtar the national icon of Pakistan. Khan also praised Akhtar for keeping his cool, as the Rawalpindi Express is known to be aggressive.

Dr Niaz should have thought a hundred times before insulting Akhtar. Is this how we treat our national stars in front of the greats of international cricket? I would also appreciate Akhtar because contrary to his nature he acted calmly although he is known for his aggressiveness as he is a fast bowler, said Imran Khan.

Shoaib Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 46 tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is during an international career that has spanned nearly a decade and a half.

