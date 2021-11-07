Special grand jury in Georgia could be Trump’s final headache





The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results, part of his biggest crusade to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory at the time, appears to be gaining momentum. Fani Willis, the Atlanta prosecutor leading the investigation, is expected to soon convene a grand jury dedicated solely to allegations of election tampering, The New York Times reported on Saturday, although the decision is yet to be finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been moving slowly since Willis opened it in February. If she summons a grand jury, it would be a step towards holding the former president accountable, among other things, for pressuring Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to undo Biden’s victory. in the state.

The pace of the Georgia investigation has so far been hampered by local issues demanding Willis’ attention, as well as a backlog of cases plaguing his office. Willis’ team turned to the House committee investigating the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, as congressional investigators are looking for evidence that could be of great use to them. But that avenue has also been hampered by delays in collecting the facts of the signs, according to the Times. Nonetheless, Willis seems ready to get the ball rolling. The convening of a special grand jury focused solely on Trump’s attempts to interfere with election results in Georgia would indicate that his own investigation is stepping up, the newspaper notes. A special grand jury would be made up of 16 to 23 members and would be able to issue subpoenas, although the Times adds that Willis would have to return to a regular grand jury to seek criminal charges.

The former president could face numerous charges in connection with his post-election conduct in Georgia, according to a recent analysis by DC’s think tank, the Brookings Institution. They note that Trump has made personal pleas to senior state officials, from Secretary of State Raffensperger to Attorney General Chris Carr to Governor Brian Kemp, all Republicans, to change the outcome of a presidential election whose results had already been achieved. been certified. Among the crimes Trump could be charged with include criminal solicitation to commit electoral fraud and violations of the state’s RICO, the report concluded, an analysis based entirely on publicly available data. Criminal liability could also extend to Trump allies who allegedly helped Trump corrupt the results, the Brookings Institution notes, such as his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The Georgia investigation is not the only active criminal investigation facing the 45th President and his entourage. The DC Attorney General is investigating Trump for incitement to attack the United States Capitol, while the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office examines Trump’s financial transactions, an investigation that has already produced numerous charges against the United States. Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, with other indictments potentially pending. .

As my colleague Bess Levin recently noted, Raffensperger, a Republican, bolstered the potential case against the former president last week with the release of his new book. I felt then and still believe today that was a threat, he wrote of Trump’s call for him to find more voice. For the Secretary of State’s office, recalculating would mean we would have to sort of fake the numbers. The president was asking me to do something that I knew was wrong, and I wasn’t going to do it. Raffensperger said he would gladly participate in an interview with Fulton County prosecutors investigating Trump’s alleged interference in the election.

Trump himself is also escalating the potential case against Trump, the Times notes, adding comments about his conduct in Georgia. At a rally in the state in September, the former president reminded the crowd how he called Kemp about Georgia’s big electoral integrity issue and asked him to help us and call an election. special. Norman Eisen, one of the authors of the Brookings Institution report, told The Times that by expanding on his initial conversation with Kemp, Trump offered the prosecution a free confession on the contents of that exchange.

