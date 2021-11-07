President Jokowi to attend the launch of corn planting in Keerom Papua





Timika (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo is scheduled to visit and witness the launch of corn planting in Keerom Regency, Papua, November 14. Keerom Regent Piter Gusbaker in Timika on Sunday said if there were no obstacles President Jokowi would come to Keerom to check the investment readiness of the corn plantation as one of the barns in National corn on the sidelines of the closing of National Paralympic Week or Indonesian Paralympic Week (Peparnas) in Jayapura. “So far there has been no change, official information will follow, but through verbal communication with the state palace and the provincial government of Papua, this continues. TNI and Polri also continue to communicate with us in preparation for President Jokowi’s visit to Keerom. We have prepared the necessary things including helipads for helicopter landings, “said Piter Gusbaker. Keerom Regency, he said, will open in 2022 an area of ​​2,000 hectares for the cultivation of corn, going from the global plan of 10,000 hectares to 20,000 hectares. “The plan provides for up to 20,000 hectares of corn plantation land in Keerom to support national food security,” said Regent Gusbaker. The number one person at Keerom Regency said the corn plantation land was owned by indigenous people and farmers, so there was no legal conflict. “A few days ago, we had a virtual meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of PUPR to prepare for the corn investment in Keerom. We made sure the land was clean, clear and visible so that it was suitable for planting corn, ”he explained. Over the coming week, a team from relevant ministries and the Bogor Agricultural Institute (IPB) will arrive in Keerom to prepare technical matters ahead of President Jokowi’s working visit to the district directly adjacent to Papua New – Neighboring Guinea. “Local governments, including the regent, will be on the front line to ensure that there is no conflict of interest and legal conflict over the corn investment land in Keerom. The community is very enthusiastic, as well as the traditional leaders who are very happy to ensure that Keerom becomes a center of agriculture and food resilience for the Papua region, including nationally, ”said Regent Gusbaker. For the national corn planting event in Keerom, the local government has cleared an area of ​​2 hectares. According to Regent Gusbaker, there are two types of land out of a total of 3,000 hectares that will be cleared in 2022, namely the former palm oil land which is community-owned oil palm plasma land and forest land. secondary. Both lands, he said, were peat-free, free from the risk of flooding and other problems. In the ancient land of oil palms which is 25 years old and was cleared for planting maize, the Keerom regency government and the farming community in the area tried to plant maize with a production yield of 6 tonnes per hectare.

