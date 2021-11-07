Politics
“Not because someone called Modi”: what Prime Minister Modi told the BJP national executive | Latest India News
The BJP does not revolve around a family, Prime Minister Modi told national executive leaders, adding that the ordinary man is the strength of the party and the world is praising India today because of the trust of this ordinary man, and not because of someone called Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the farewell session of the BJP national executive on Sunday and reiterated the party’s principles. BJP does not revolve around a family and sewa (service), sankalp (resolution) and samarpan (commitment) are the party’s underlying values, Prime Minister Modi said while attacking family parties in politics national and regional. He also said that everything the BJP has accomplished is due to the faith of the common man.
The world is praising India today, Prime Minister Modi said. “It is not because of someone called Modi but because of the will and the confidence of the people and the faith they have in themselves,” he said.
Read also: BJP sets new expansion goals
BJP members must become a bridge of faith between the party and the common man, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that what the BJP has achieved today is thanks to the common man. “The BJP has reached this position because it has always been associated with the common man,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“Be with people. Be in touch with them and have an affinity with the people you know,” he said.
“As I listened to the Presidents of States and the CMs of the five States go to the elections, I realized that their confidence came from the satisfaction of the work they have done for their States over the past five years. That’s the beauty of the service. ,” he said.
The party must honor all who were with the sine ineption party, even if they left the party, Prime Minister Modi said. The workers may have left the party, but their work contributed to the party’s growth, which should never be forgotten, Prime Minister Modi said.
“In his speech, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the workers of the party that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party while referring to the history of the party as it has always been associated to the problems close to the common man of the country “, declared the Minister of the Union, Bhupendra Yadav.
(With contributions from the agency)
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/not-because-someone-called-modi-what-pm-modi-said-at-bjp-s-national-executive-101636295407941.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]