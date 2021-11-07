“Not because someone called Modi”: what Prime Minister Modi told the BJP national executive | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the farewell session of the BJP national executive on Sunday and reiterated the party’s principles. BJP does not revolve around a family and sewa (service), sankalp (resolution) and samarpan (commitment) are the party’s underlying values, Prime Minister Modi said while attacking family parties in politics national and regional. He also said that everything the BJP has accomplished is due to the faith of the common man.

The world is praising India today, Prime Minister Modi said. “It is not because of someone called Modi but because of the will and the confidence of the people and the faith they have in themselves,” he said.

BJP members must become a bridge of faith between the party and the common man, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that what the BJP has achieved today is thanks to the common man. “The BJP has reached this position because it has always been associated with the common man,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Be with people. Be in touch with them and have an affinity with the people you know,” he said.

“As I listened to the Presidents of States and the CMs of the five States go to the elections, I realized that their confidence came from the satisfaction of the work they have done for their States over the past five years. That’s the beauty of the service. ,” he said.

The party must honor all who were with the sine ineption party, even if they left the party, Prime Minister Modi said. The workers may have left the party, but their work contributed to the party’s growth, which should never be forgotten, Prime Minister Modi said.

“In his speech, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the workers of the party that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party while referring to the history of the party as it has always been associated to the problems close to the common man of the country “, declared the Minister of the Union, Bhupendra Yadav.

(With contributions from the agency)