SNL Donald Trump shoot MCU Eternals





SNL’s Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, shoots Marvel’s latest film, Eternals, because it’s “too diverse.”

Saturday Night Live debuted with its latest impersonation of former President Donald Trump, played by cast newcomer James Austin Johnson, who ripped up Marvel’s latest theatrical release, Eternals.

Appearing in the series’ last cold opening, Johnson-as-Trump called the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film “that terrible Eternals movie,” saying the problem with the film was “it was too diverse.” He said, “It was too varied and nobody wants to see it. The movie is rotten, just ask the tomatoes, okay?”

The joke that the movie is “rotten” is a reference to Eternals’ Rotten Tomatoes score, which currently sits at 47% on the Tomatometer with 293 reviews, making it the MCU’s first “rotten” movie. However, the film was found to be divided among critics and general audiences, as it holds an 81% audience score, aggregated from over 2,500 audience reviews.

Even with negative reviews from professional critics, Eternals was still bombarded by fans on IMDb who targeted the Chlo Zhao-directed film for its inclusion of LGBTQ + characters – making SNL’s joke about the film “too diverse” all the most poignant. Responding to thousands of one-star reviews, Kingo actor Kumail Nanjiani responded on Twitter, saying, “Looks like we’re bothering the right people.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously said Phastos d’Eternals, played by Brian Tyree Henry, could be the MCU’s first openly gay character, but he won’t be the last. more than ever before in the movies, “Feige said.” This is just the start. “

Ahead of the film’s release on November 5, co-star Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi in the film, discussed not only the importance of casting multicultural superheroes, but also how the film did. not been plagued by the symbolization of its various characters. what, it looks like we talked about it a lot, “Chan explained at the Eternals world premiere.” When we kind of met and worked together for a while, we realized we had been chosen. .. that there were elements of each of us in our characters and that is why we were chosen. So, you know, it’s variously expressed but it doesn’t sound symbolic. “

Directed by Chlo Zhao, Eternalsis is currently playing in theaters.

