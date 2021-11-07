SNP accuses Boris Johnson of ‘defaming’ campaign against standards commissioner





Boris Johnson was charged with a coordinated smear campaign against the Standards Commissioner who investigated the misconduct of disgraced former MP Owen Paterson. Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster chief, has called for a formal investigation into how the Prime Minister tried to undermine Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone. The Prime Minister had to abandon an attempt to overturn a 30-day suspension of his friend Tory MP Owen Paterson, on paid lobbying on behalf of two private companies, by modifying the entire disciplinary process of deputies. Johnson lashed out at Tory MPs for backing the plans, but overturned the proposals in less than 24 hours in the face of a furious public reaction on the sordid of the Conservatives. Blackford has called for an investigation into the unacceptable attacks and conspiracy against Stone after Cabinet Minister Kwasi Kwarteng suggested she should step down following the ruling against Paterson. Stone has conducted three investigations into Johnson’s activities in the past three years and may conduct a fourth into the arrangements and payments for a luxury renovation of his Downing Street apartment. Blackford said: Boris Johnson’s government has been the shadiest in decades and the Prime Minister is at the center of the Tory corruption and crony scandal that has engulfed Westminster. The coordinated smear campaign by Conservative ministers and officials against the Standards Commissioner has brought the UK government into disrepute and made the Prime Minister believe he is running some sort of corrupt banana republic. Targeting the Standards Commissioner is an act of revenge and a botched attempt to intimidate, harass and neutralize investigations into the personal misconduct of Boris Johnson in power. This is said to be an act of the utmost corruption by the most powerful person in the UK government and needs to be fully investigated. The SNP chief added: Since coming to power, Boris Johnson has been embroiled in a litany of sordid Tory scandals, breaking ministerial code to solicit questionable donations for luxury vacations and home renovations. “ “No one is above the law, including the Prime Minister, who should not seek to hijack independent investigations and processes. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

